Padres Skyrocket in Latest National MLB Power Rankings
Since returning from the All-Star break, the Padres have been riding a high.
From team efforts (winning nine of 10 games in the second half) to standout individuals (Dylan Cease's no-hitter, the second in Padres history), it's been an entertaining ride while San Diego narrows the gap for the top spot in the National League West.
Noah Camras of Newsweek released the 17th edition of Newsweek Sports' power rankings on Thursday, and the Padres have made the biggest jump in the rankings.
In the previous edition of Newsweek’s power rankings, the Padres were placed in the 15th spot. This week, they have climbed up five spots, making their way into the top 10. San Diego is now just four spots behind the Los Angeles Dodgers, who lead the National League West.
“The Padres enter August as the hottest team in baseball, winners of nine of their last 10 games. After sweeping the Dodgers in a quick two-game set, the Padres are now just 4.5 games back of first place in the NL West. They also made the biggest deal of the deadline, acquiring All-Star closer Tanner Scott from the Marlins,” wrote Camras.
Similar to the Padres, Scott has been on fire the past few weeks. Across his last 15 games, the southpaw has not allowed a run. He logged 31 strikeouts and 10 walks in 22.4 innings. On the season, he is 6-5 with a 1.18 ERA, and has 18 saves in 20 save opportunities.
San Diego also added relievers Jason Adam and Bryan Hoeing to the bullpen while Martín Pérez joined the rotation. Adam and Hoeing made their debuts with the Padres on Thursday, throwing only six and eight pitches, respectively.
Across each of their single innings on the mound, the pair did not allow any runs or hits. Pérez has yet to make his first start with San Diego, but has thrown a 5.20 ERA with 63 strikeouts and 32 walks.
In addition to the four new pitchers, the Padres' roster already consisted of two starters in the top 10 of MLB pitchers for strikeouts, Dylan Cease (174) and Michael King (144). The bullpen is highlighted by Robert Suarez, who ranks fourth in the Major League for saves (23).
The restocked pitching staff alongside three of MLB's top pitchers will significantly benefit the Padres as they complete the second half of the season. With just two more months until October, the Padres have a chance to claim one of the National League Wild Card spot.