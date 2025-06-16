Padres Superstar Fernando Tatis Jr Still 'Angry'
San Diego Padres All-Star right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. has been vocal about his discontent with his play over the last several weeks, and seems to still be upset despite a recent turnaround.
“No,” he said when asked if he had relaxed after his production following weeks of frustration. “I’m still angry.”
Over his last four games, Tatis has become a little closer to what people expect to see out of him, as he has gone 4-for-11 with five walks during that duration. He had a double in Friday's loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks.
On Sunday, Tatis went 4-for-5, driving in a run and scoring three times.
“Definitely feel better,” Tatis said. “So now it’s a matter of staying consistent.”
The All-Star had an abysmal month of May — the worst month of his career so far in terms of OPS — and carried his struggles into June. In May, Tatis batted .184 through 26 games and posted an OPS of .626. His power lacked towards the end of the month, but he still hit five home runs. In June, Tatis' power had been missing, as he is slugging just .289 through 11 games so far.
But it appears the Padres star is trending upward coming off of Sunday's 8-2 win over Arizona.
The last four games are steps in the right direction for Tatis, who is still in All-Star conversations due to his electric start to the 2025 season. The two-time Silver Slugger batted .345 through April while posting an OPS north of 1.000. Tatis is notoriously streaky, so the Padres will hope the last several games stick with Tatis during their crowded schedule in June and July.
The Padres are chasing a playoff spot and sit two games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants, who are tied for first place in the NL West. The Dodgers and Giants finish their three-game series against each other Sunday, then the Padres get their chance for revenge against the 2024 World Series champions after their series defeat June 11.
