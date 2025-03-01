Padres Superstar Says Getting Hurt Last Year Was 'Best Thing' That Could Have Happened
Spring training has gotten off to a much smoother start for Xander Bogaerts than last year.
Unlike his position switch coming as a surprise last year, Bogaerts has moved back to shortstop full-time and has had plenty of time to prepare.
However, his defense isn't the only reason for him to optimistic for this season.
Bogaerts had a down year at the place last season; a 92 OPS+ was Bogaerts’ lowest single-season total since he was a rookie, and a fractured shoulder in late May could have contributed to that.
However, according to Bogaerts, getting hurt was the "best thing" that could have happened to him.
“I did some stuff (with my swing) in the offseason last year, and I think getting hurt was probably the best thing, to be honest,” Bogaerts said. “I was able to do whatever I would do in the offseason, and stop it. Because it’s hard for you to do some stuff in-season. I went through a drastic change (last) offseason and … I tried to improve, but it just wasn’t working for me. Once I got hurt, I was out for a little bit, and I was able to go back to the guy that I was. But it wasn’t going to happen if I didn’t get hurt.
“I know my season didn’t go good, but I don’t regret it. I love the people that I work with, but it just wasn’t for me.”
The 32-year-old didn't go into detail regarding his failed swing change, but he did bounce back nicely once he returned from the injured list.
Before suffering a shoulder fracture, Bogaerts posted a .581 OPS while battling persistent injuries, some of which he linked to adjusting to a new position. After returning, he delivered a .770 OPS and earned praise from Shildt for his “plus-plus” defensive play at second base.
It’s uncertain how long Bogaerts will remain at shortstop. With nine years left on the 11-year contract he signed before the 2023 season, he is likely to move back to second base at some point — possibly when 18-year-old Leodalis De Vries is ready for the majors.
In the meantime, the Padres need Bogaerts to forget about last season and produce offensively like he did from 2015-23, when he posted a slash line of .297/.362/.468, hitting 162 home runs and stealing 90 bases.
