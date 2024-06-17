Padres' Top Priority at Trade Deadline Revealed: Report
The San Diego Padres entered the 2024 season ready to break the narratives from the failed 2023 season that saw them miss the postseason. The front office spent the offseason trying to build a more well-rounded roster to give itself a better chance to compete with the changing game in MLB.
So far, the Padres have done enough to stick around in playoff contention. Despite a poor series over the weekend against the New York Mets, the Padres sit in second place within the National League West division. They have kept themselves afloat through the first part of the season but with the trade deadline approaching, San Diego could strike.
According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Padres have narrowed their priority at the trade deadline down. The team is looking for a right-handed shutdown reliever to help solidify the bullpen.
"While the team is pursuing the White Sox’s Crochet and other starters, a shutdown right-handed reliever is the top priority for general manager A.J. Preller, according to sources briefed on his discussions," Rosenthal wrote. "In theory, a Crochet-Michael Kopech package could make sense. But additional relievers will become available as the deadline nears, potentially lowering the prices."
The Padres have been linked to left-hander Garrett Crochet from the Chicago White Sox and they could look to secure a blockbuster to also bring in the right-handed reliever Michael Kopech.
Padres president of baseball operations A.J. Preller has never been shy about pulling the trigger on a risky move and there is no reason to believe that he won't do it again. Just before the regular season started, he landed ace Dylan Cease from the White Sox when not many expected it.
If the Padres can add help in the bullpen, it would help bring them some much-needed stability in the late stages of the game. San Diego has goals of going after a World Series title this season but without some extra arms, that goal may not come to fruition.