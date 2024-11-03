Padres Top Prospect Who Signed Massive Deal Lied About Age: Report
A top teenage prospect from the Dominican Republic who signed with the San Diego Padres falsified his paperwork and is actually five years older than he stated, according to a Major League Baseball investigation.
The prospect originally presented himself at a 14-year-old shorstop; however, the investigation discovered that he was 19.
The teenage shortstop, who assumed the name Cesar Altagracia, verbally agreed to sign with the Padres for approximately $4 million. The considerable amount signified he was seen as one of the top international prospects of his class.
The transaction between San Diego and Altagracia would have become official in January 2027, once Altagracia was eligible to sign as a 16-year-old international free agent.
However, the MLB investigation revealed Altagracia is actually 19 years old, not 14, as his paperwork stated. Under his false identity, Altagracia represented the Dominican Republic at the 2022 U-12 Baseball World Cup and at the U-15 Pan American Championships this summer.
The Padres haven't commented on the situation at this time. The future of Altagracia will likely included a one-year suspension for falsifying his age. He will likely be allowed to reapply under his actual age after the suspension concludes.
However, no punishment has been confirmed as of now. Additionally, it's almost a guarantee Altagracia will get his bonus pulled after the discoveries of the investigation.
The story of Altagracia is unfortunately a common one. The past year has seen a pattern of high-profile players falsifying their ages and birth certificates to showcase themselves as several years younger, according to ESPN.