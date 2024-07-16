Padres' Traded-Away Prospects Could Field Own Successful Team
While many MLB executives are actively discussing trading minor league prospects in advance of the July 30 deadline, the San Diego Padres’ history of trading minor league prospects suggests that sometimes, it might be beneficial to hang on to the best young players in the system.
In recent years, they have traded Trea Turner, Max Fried, Emmanuel Clase, Josh Naylor, Andres Muñoz, Ty France, Matt Strahm, Brent Rooker, James Wood, C.J. Abrams, and MacKenzie Gore, among others, according to USA Today.
Strahm, Muñoz, Naylor, and Abrams were selected for the MLB All-Star game for the first time in their careers this season. Fried is now a two-time All-Star while Turner and Clase are three-time All-Stars.
Turner and Strahm are playing vital roles this season for the Phillies. With the best record in MLB at the break, Philadelphia is a frontrunner to reach the World Series, and recently tied the MLB record with eight All-Star selections.
Clase and Naylor were traded to the Guardians. Now in his fourth season with Cleveland, Clase has 29 saves in 45 appearances, which leads the American League. He also leads MLB pitchers in ERA (0.85) and WHIP (0.64). Naylor reached a new career high with 22 home runs and leads all first basemen with 70 RBIs.
Wood, Abrams, and Gore were sent to the Nationals. Since joining Washington, Abrams has had success at the plate, posting an .831 OPS and 15 stolen bases as a 23-year-old. Woods recently debuted, but singled on his first plate appearance and hit his first home run during his sixth game with the team. Gore has had his ups and downs since debuting with the Padres, but has seemingly settled in as the Nationals' number-3 starter, going 6-8 with a 4.01 ERA.
Fried, 30, is 69-31 with a 3.04 ERA across parts of eight seasons with the Braves. He's a former All-Star and a three-time Gold Glove winner. Rooker, 29, is having another excellent season following his 2023 breakout with the Oakland Athletics, when he was chosen to the AL All-Star team.
Muñoz and France are now with the Mariners. Muñoz has recorded 15 saves in 38 appearances. France was an American League All-Star in 2022 and slashes .228/.317/.357 at the plate this season.