Padres vs Diamondbacks on June 8: How to Watch, Lineups, Pitching Matchup, Predictions
The San Diego Padres enter game three of their series with the Arizona Diamondbacks looking for more of the same from Friday night. After dropping the opening game of the series, the Padres responded by putting 10 runs up on the board. The Friars enter this game with a record of 33-34, good for second in the National League West. Arizona comes in with a record of 30-34, currently sitting in fourth place within the NL West.
These divisional games can make or break placement in the division down the line so each one is important. Will the Padres defend home field again? Or will the Snakes seize control of the series?
How to Watch
• Time: 5:40 p.m. PT
• Location: Petco Park, San Diego
• TV Broadcast: Padres.tv.
• Radio: 97.3-FM
Odds
• Moneyline: Padres +145, Diamondbacks -115
• Spread: -1.5
Predictions
The matchup of starting pitchers will be between Matt Waldron (3-5, 3.98 ERA) and Ryne Nelson (3-4, 5.44 ERA). Both will be looking to give their respective teams an edge in this series. Waldron has pitched very well for the Padres of late, helping them to get back on track.
San Diego's offense woke up in last night's game and it bleeds over into today. Give the edge to the Frairs in this one at home.
Padres 8, Diamondbacks 5
More
• Waldron hasn't allowed more than two runs in a start in each of his last five outings. He will look to keep that streak going tonight.
• Outfielder Jurickson Profar has been lights out for the Padres this season and had a massive hit in the win yesterday. He upped his season average to .325 with 9.0 home runs and 42 runs batted in.