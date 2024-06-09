Padres vs Diamondbacks on June 9: How to Watch, Lineups, Pitching Matchup, Predictions
The San Diego Padres have turned things around following a losing streak, taking the last two games from the Arizona Diamondbacks. San Diego's offense has woken up and has played a massive role in deciding this series. The Padres hold a record of 34-34 on the year, sitting in second place within the National League West division. Arizona comes in with a record of 30-35, currently slotted in fourth place within the NL West.
Can San Diego take the series? Or will the Diamondbacks strike back?
How to Watch
• Time: 1:10 p.m. PT
• Location: Petco Park, San Diego
• TV Broadcast: Padres.tv
• Radio: 97.3-FM
Odds
• Moneyline: Padres -128, Diamondbacks +109
• Over/Under: 8.5
Predictions
The Padres are looking to take three of four from the Diamondbacks and are sending Adam Mazur (0-0, 1.50 ERA) to the mound. Arizona will be looking to even up the series with Scott McGough (1-3, 6.35 ERA) on the mound. With Arizona using an opener in this game, San Diego has the edge entering the contest. Look for the Padres to keep the good times rolling and grab another win.
Padres 8, Diamondbacks 3
More
The Padres have out-hit their opponents in nine straight games entering Sunday.
Third baseman Manny Machado continues to be out of the lineup while dealing with an injury he suffered earlier in the week.