Recently-Traded Padres Utility Player Already Cut By New Team
Brett Sullivan spent a little more than three years in the San Diego Padres organization before he was traded to the Pittsburgh Pirates in April. His time with the Pirates didn't last long.
The Pirates designated Sullivan for assignment on Wednesday, a corresponding roster move for the return of pitcher Dauri Moreta from the injured list and the promotion of Joey Bart to the majors.
Sullivan, 31, saw action in three big league games with the Pirates, going 1 for 6 with a single, two RBIs, a walk, and three strikeouts.
Sullivan spent more time at Triple-A Indianapolis than the majors this season. In 20 games with the Pirates' top farm team, he slashed .211/.250/.324.
That was mostly in line with Sullivan's performance at Triple-A El Paso prior to the cash trade with the Pirates on April 16. He played 10 games for the Chihuahuas, slashing .231/.262/.308,
Sullivan had been part of the Padres' organization since he was acquired in an April 2022 trade with the Milwaukee Brewers in the deal that sent Sullivan and shortstop Korry Howell to San Diego for Victor Caratini.
From 2022-25, Sullivan played 245 of his 285 games with the Padres organization at El Paso. In 40 major league games, Sullivan slashed .206/.243/.299 with two home runs and eight RBIs.
Sullivan, a native of Stockton, California, played collegiately in his hometown at the University of the Pacific. He was a 17th-round draft pick by the Tampa Bay Rays in 2015.
But Sullivan never reached the majors in seven seasons (2015-21) with the Rays organization. He was buried on their depth chart, and did not reach Triple-A until his sixth — and ultimately final — season in the Tampa Bay organization.
Now that he has been designated for assignment, Sullivan must be traded or placed on outright or unconditional release waivers within seven days of the transaction.
If Sullivan is claimed off waivers by another team, he is immediately added to that team's 40-man roster, at which point he can be assigned to his new team's 26-man roster. Sullivan cannot be optioned to the minor leagues, as he's already used up his three option years.
If Sullivan clears outright waivers, he may be assigned outright to the minors by the Pirates. The journeyman has seen time at five different positions in his minor league career, mostly catcher.
