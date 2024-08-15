Yankees Designate Recently Acquired Padre For Assignment
Former San Diego Padres pitcher Enyel De Los Santos has been designated for assignment by the New York Yankees, per Yankees PR. De Los Santos was DFA'd in order to make room for the Yankees to bring up Oswald Peraza and Will Warren.
De Los Santos was part of a trade executed at the deadline, as the Padres sent him and Thomas Balboni Jr. on July 30 to the Bronx in exchange for Brandon Lockridge.
The 28-year-old struggled during five relief appearances for the Yankees, giving up 13 hits, 10 earned runs and just five strikeouts in 6.1 innings for a disastrous 14.21 ERA. De Los Santos gave up eight hits and seven earned runs in 1.2 innings pitched to the Chicago White Sox on Monday, MLB's worst team, in his most recent appearance.
Two days after the disastrous performance, De Los Santos was DFA'd.
Prior to getting traded, De Los Santos appeared in 44 games for the Padres this season after he was traded to the team from the Cleveland Guardians last November in exchange for Scott Barlow. He went 1-2 with a 4.46 ERA and 48 strikeouts, but posted a 7.71 ERA in his final month with the Padres.
With De Los Santos gone, the Padres acquired Marlins closer Tanner Scott at the deadline to fortify the bullpen, giving the Padres arguably the best eighth inning/ninth inning duo in MLB with Robert Suarez and Scott.
Before the 2024 season, De Los Santos began his MLB career in Seattle after signing as an international free agent with the Mariners in 2014. He spent time in both the Mariners and Padres' minor league systems before the Padres traded him to the Philadelphia Phillies in Dec. 2017. De Los Santos made his MLB debut with the Phillies in 2018.
De Los Santos spent more than three years with the Phillies until the team designated him for assignment, and he was claimed off of waivers by the Pittsburgh Pirates. He spent the rest of the 2021 season with the Pirates, then signed a minor league contract with the Guardians after the season.
De Los Santos had his best two seasons with the Guardians, posting a 3.04 ERA in 50 games in 2022, and a 3.29 ERA over 70 games in 2023. He combined for a 10-2 record over those two seasons in Cleveland, before heading to the Padres.