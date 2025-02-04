Yu Darvish Open to Helping Roki Sasaki This Year Despite Choosing Dodgers Over Padres
The San Diego Padres have moved on after losing out on Roki Sasaki. President of baseball operations A.J. Preller spoke about the process of recruiting the Japanese phenom, and looking toward building a championship roster without Sasaki.
“Really proud of the group,” Preller said, via Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune. “Really thorough and complete job. At the end of the day, we want players that want to be here. We’ll move forward and look to add to a really talented roster.”
While the Padres have their sights set on other players now that the Sasaki sweepstakes has come to a close, veteran pitcher Yu Darvish isn't holding any grudges toward the 23-year-old.
Instead, Darvish has offered his counsel to Sasaki when he inevitably encounters obstacles throughout his rookie season.
“We’ll see the season pans out for Roki,” Darvish said through interpreter Shingo Horie. “He may have some adversity that he needs to overcome, some hard times that he needs to overcome, and if he does reach out to me in those moments, obviously I will give him the support that I can give him. I think its important to do that not only as a player, but as a human being.”
It's been reported that Darvish had a godfather-type influence over Sasaki, and many speculated their tight-knit relationship would propel the Padres as the top choice in the race.
However, Sasaki chose to join the reigning World Series champions, the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Darvish praised the Padres for their presentation to Sasaki, but said it came down to his individual decision in the end.
“It ultimately comes down to what the player wants to do, so you have to live with that,” Darvish said. “As far as what we did, I think we put in a great plan, made our pitch, made our presentation … but things came up a little short for us.”
