Padres Establish Plan For Second Base Entering 2025 Season
Things are starting to fall in line for the San Diego Padres, despite a quiet offseason. Padres manager Mike Shildt recently confirmed Xander Bogaerts would be returning to shortstop, which in turn cements San Diego's plans for second base.
Shildt made the announcement at Fan Fest on Saturday.
"Once it looked like Kimmy was not going to be able to come back ... the way the team was getting built, it looked like it was an opportunity for Bogey to play short,” Shildt said via MLB insider AJ Cassavell. “So I had a great conversation with Bogey probably a month ago. He had already had his head around wanting [it] and training to go back and play shortstop. He was very enthusiastic about it."
With Bogaerts as the infield quarterback, the Padres will have Jake Cronenworth start at second base. Cronenworth has bounced between first and second base the last few seasons, but expressed relief in being informed of his position ahead of spring training.
"Not just for me, but for everybody, it gives us clarity for where we're going to be and how we can prepare," Cronenworth said. "It's the same guys coming back. Maybe in a couple different spots, but we have a great infield."
Cronenworth puts up his best defensive numbers at second base, signifying he is poised to flourish next season.
Another infielder who is poised for success next season is third baseman Manny Machado. The Padres star gave a promising update on his elbow injury.
"It's great, man. It feels good. It feels great," said the six-time All-Star. "It feels like it's back to normal at some point. It's been a different offseason, I'm able to do a lot of things I've done in the past you know swings feeling a lot better, throwing has been feeling a lot better from this point last year so you know feels [like] I'm in a good spot."
With Bogaerts and Cronenworth back in familiar positions and Machado healthy, the Padres infield is starting to look very strong.
