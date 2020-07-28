Reigning Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes can add team owner to his growing list of titles.

The Royals announced Tuesday that Mahomes, who led the Chiefs to a Super Bowl win in February, is now a part-owner of the MLB franchise.

"I'm honored to become a part owner of the Kansas City Royals," Mahomes said in a press release. "I love this city and the people of this great town. This opportunity allows me to deepen my roots in this community, which is something I'm excited to do."

Mahomes played baseball during his time at Whitehouse High School in Texas. According to the Tyler Morning Telegraph, Mahomes helped lead the team to the 2013 Class 4A state tournament. He also pitched a no-hitter in a game against Chicago White Sox pitcher Michael Kopech. Mahomes's 16 strikeouts helped the team to a 2-1 win over Kopech's Mount Pleasant High School.

Mahomes' father, Pat, also pitched 11 seasons in the MLB.

"Consistent with the entirety of our ownership group, he has a deep commitment to Kansas City and a real passion for the game of baseball – dating back to his childhood,” John Sherman, the Royals' Chairman and CEO, and principal owner said.

Mahomes, 24, became the youngest quarterback to win Super Bowl MVP in February. He signed a 10-year, up-to-$503 million contract extension earlier this month, the richest in sports history.

“We are very proud and excited to have Patrick as our partner in the ownership group of this franchise,” Sherman said. "He loves football, but he also grew up loving the game of baseball. We look forward to many years of a winning partnership.”

The Royals went 59-103 last season and finished fourth in the AL Central. The Royals are 2–2 this season, which was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.