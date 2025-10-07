Pete Crow-Armstrong Proved He Truly Believes He Can Rob Any Home Run vs. Brewers
The Cubs and Brewers met for Game 2 of the National League Division Series on Monday night. Each team hit a three-run home run in the first inning and Milwaukee added another home run in both the third and fourth to take a 7-3 lead.
In the fourth, Jackson Chourio hit an absolute bomb to centerfield that was measured at 419-feet. Considering the wall in center is 400, it stands to reason that it wasn't even close.
The eye test confirms that when you see Chicago centerfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong's incredibly futile attempt to rob this home run.
PCA has a penchant for making spectacular plays in center, but he was nowhere near this ball at any point. If he was 25-feet tall, he would have had a tough time getting a glove on this ball. When he reached the apex of his jump at the wall, the ball wasn't even on the screen yet.
Yes, this is the kind of effort that allows you hit inside-the-park home runs or steal home from second base, but at some point you've just got to let the hard-to-reach chips go. There's no reason for you to end up crumpled on the ground when a ball was hit to the second deck.