The Curse Continues: Philadelphia Phillies Drop Series Opener to Miami Marlins

The Philadelphia Phillies dropped the opening game of a four-game stretch versus the Miami Marlins on Thursday, 4-3.

Miami sent their ace, Sandy Alcantara to the bump, but the Phillies struck early in the first, managing to mount runners on first and third with no outs, thanks to a Kyle Schwarber double and JT Realmuto single.

Bryce Harper would end up bringing Schwarber home on a sac-fly to left field, but Philadelphia's early threat would end prematurely. A scorched Nick Castellanos lineout and Rhys Hoskins strikeout brought an end to the top of the first, the first of many opportunities that Phillies lineup failed to convert tonight.

On the bump, Kyle Gibson picked up right where he left off in his start versus the Oakland Athletics. He began the game striking out the Marlins' side.

The Phillies threatened again in the top of the third, as JT Realmuto followed up a Kyle Schwarber groundout with a single to center, and then proceeded to steal second. But a flyout from Bryce Harper and strikeout from Nick Castellanos dampened any hopes of driving home the "Best Catcher in Baseball."

It was the same old story in the top of the fourth, Rhys Hoskins walked, later to be replaced by Didi Gregorius at first base thanks to a fielder's choice. Then, Johan Camargo doubled to deep right field, putting runners on second and third with one out.

Unfortunately, Bryson Stott and Matt Vierling both popped out to end the inning, and once again the Phillies failed to capitalize in another important moment.

Kyle Gibson, who was cruising until the bottom of the fourth, allowed a solo shot to Garrett Cooper–his first run allowed all season–and then a triple to Jesús Sánchez that Matt Vierling was unable to track down in center field. Gibson battled back, striking out Jesús Aguilar on three pitches, only to then walk Avisaíl García. Gibson allowed both to score on a Joey Wendle double down the left field line, making it 3-1 Marlins.

Sandy Alcantara, who entered the night without his best stuff, found a groove in the fifth, serving a shutdown inning to the Phillies and further emphasized what felt like a cavernous Marlins lead.

The Marlins managed to tack another run on in the fifth thanks to a bloop RBI single off the bat of Jesús Sánchez, forcing Kyle Gibson out of the game. Gibson started strong, but the wheels came off after a rough fourth inning. His line finished up at 4.2 innings pitched, he gave up five hits and walked three, allowing four runs. He did, however manage to strike out six batters, flashing more of that strikeout stuff that he showed against the Athletics.

Recently promoted Andrew Bellatti took over for Gibson, inducing an excellent play from Johan Camargo, who caught a Jesús Aguilar line drive in foul territory to end a troublesome fifth.

The Phillies were zeroed once again in the top of the sixth, and the newly-acquired James Norwood made his 2022 debut for the Phillies in the bottom of the frame. He pitched a scoreless sixth.

The Phillies finally forced Miami's Sandy Alcantara out of the game in the seventh after he hit Matt Vierling with a fastball. Alcantara yielded to Steven Okert, who struck out Schwarber on four pitches.

Then, finally, the Phillies offense showed some life. Okert proceeded to walk J.T. Realmuto, and allowed Bryce Harper to pull a two-RBI double down the right field line.

The rally was cut short when Anthony Bass got Nick Castellanos to fly out to right field, but the Phillies were finally back within striking distance.

Brad Hand did his job when he entered in the seventh, tossing a perfect frame to keep the Phillies within one, but the Phillies once again failed to score in the top of the eighth.

Corey Knebel entered in the bottom of the eighth in attempts to keep the game close, and he did so, even after a leadoff walk to start the inning.

The Phillies looked like they had something working to start the ninth, as Alec Bohm singled to right to leadoff the inning. But the rally was once again put to rest, as Kyle Schwarber grounded into a twin-killing, and a J.T. Realmuto single was shut down after a Bryce Harper flyout, which ended the ballgame.

The Phillies will face off against Pablo Lopez tomorrow night in game two of this series, but for now, it seems like the Marlins will continue to plague them for another season.

