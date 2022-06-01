Philadelphia Phillies Drop Fifth Straight in Extra Innings Loss to Giants

The Philadelphia Phillies continued their woes with a fifth consecutive loss in a 7-4 final versus San Francisco on Tuesday night.

Ranger Suarez had the start for the Phillies and despite finding himself in jams throughout his outing, he put together a decent performance. He threw 100 pitches in just 4.1 innings pitched, and that is due in part to the six Giants runners that were left on base in the first four innings alone.

The Phillies struck first in the bottom of the fourth with a pair of hits and a walk that loaded the bases for JT Realmuto. Realmuto hit a ground ball to shortstop that was flipped to second for an out, but did not reach first in time for the double play.

Segura scored from the third, and the Phillies took a 1-0 lead.

Suarez came back out to the mound in the fifth and gave up two quick baserunners. The Giants scored three runs in the inning courtesy of a Luis Gonzalez double for two and a Mike Yastrzemski sac-fly for one.

While Suarez left the game with a 1-0 Phillies lead, the two Giants base runners were credited to him. Suarez ended with a line of: 4.1 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 5 K.

Offensively, the Phillies showed some resiliency in the sixth. Nick Castellanos and Rhys Hoskins started the inning with hits, and Realmuto’s single to left helped bring a run home.

Odubel Herrera later grounded out into a double play, but Hoskins was able to come home safely and tie the game at 3-3.

Neither team would score another run in regulation, which of course meant the fans at Citizens Bank Park were getting some free baseball.

The Giants took the lead back in the top of the tenth when Jeurys Familia was late to cover first on a ground ball to Hoskins. Wilmer Flores managed to score from second, and give San Francisco the lead.

Right when you thought the Phillies had given up, Alec Bohm singled up the middle in the bottom of the inning to score Roman Quinn and tie it. The Phillies still had some hope left.

However, in classic Phillies fashion, Philadelphia would give up three Giants runs in the eleventh. Andrew Bellatti gave up a lead-off double and a home run while also recording three outs in just 12 pitches.

The Phillies simply had no response offensively in the bottom of the inning, and dropped their fifth straight. The New York Mets' lead in the NL East only continues to grow and the Phillies struggles only continue to get worse.

The Phillies hope to leave the month of May behind them and find their groove in June. They are back in action for the series finale against San Francisco on Wednesday at 6:05 pm EST. Aaron Nola gets the nod for Philadelphia.

