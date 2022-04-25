Series Preview: Philadelphia Phillies Look for Revenge Over Colorado Rockies

The Philadelphia Phillies are coming off a brutal series loss to the Milwaukee Brewers last weekend and will be thirsty for revenge after another series loss in Colorado last week.

The Rockies, however, are an entirely different beat on the road as opposed to at home in the high altitude of Coors Field. Their team slashline in 2022 at home is .284/.345/.442, while on the road it's .244/.311/.395.

Since facing Philadelphia last week, the Rockies traveled to Detroit to take on the Tigers. Though the Rockies took the series two games to one, their run differential was -8.

After 15 games on the season, their record sits at 10-5, good for third place in the NL West and fourth place in the NL.

So let's take a look at the scheduled match-ups for this weekday series:

Game 1:

Phillies Starter: Kyle Gibson (1-1, 3.57 ERA)

Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland (0-2, 7.71 ERA)

Kyle Gibson has been the Phillies most consistent starter, making three appearances this year, all of which went into at least the fifth inning. Last week at the Rockies, he threw six solid innings of three-run ball, walked two and struck out three on 90 pitches. Had it been later in the season, manager Joe Girardi likely would have put Gibson back out for the seventh inning.

As good as Gibson's been for the Phillies, Freeland has been as bad for the Rockies. His start against Philadelphia last week was the only quality he's shown on the young season, throwing five innings of two-run ball. In his other two starts, Freeland has failed to prevent more than five runners crossing the plate in each.

First Pitch: Monday, 6:45 p.m. EST

Game 2:

Phillies Starter: Zach Eflin (0-1, 5.27 ERA)

Rockies Starter: Germán Márquez (0-0, 4.67 ERA)

Eflin has failed to find consistency thus far in 2022. After his Opening Weekend start in which he pitched four scoreless innings on 68 pitches, he struggled against both the Miami Marlins and the Rockies. Allowed four runs in each start, though he did pitch into the sixth last Wednesday in Colorado. Eflin's FIP this year is 2.21, and he should be due to spin some brilliance sooner rather than later.

Márquez's trajectory this year is very similar to Eflin's. After a fantastic Opening Weekend start against the Los Angeles Dodgers, he's allowed four earned runs in each his last two appearances. Though his Thursday start against the Phillies did last six innings, he surrendered three home runs, not a statistic usually indicative of future success.

First Pitch: Tuesday, 6:45 p.m. EST

Game 3:

Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez (1-0, 4.38)

Rockies Starter: TBD

Suárez is still looking to find his groove after his first start of the season against the New York Mets. While he was bounced after allowing three runs in just 2.2 innings pitched, the more notable performance in the game was Alec Bohm's three errors in the first three innings. With better defense in that first game, Suárez's ERA would be notably lowered.

Since then he's had two quality appearances, his best coming last weekend against Milwaukee when he allowed one run on 4.2 innings. Throwing 89 pitches on Friday, Suárez is likely now built up to a full workload.

Though the Rockies starter has yet to be announced, it will likely be Antonio Senzatela, who is 1-1 with a 4.73 ERA on the season.

First Pitch: Wednesday, 6:45 p.m. EST

Game 4:

Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler (0-3, 8.53)

Rockies Starter: TBD

Wheeler flashed his best stuff of the season in his weekend start against the Milwaukee Brewers,. He reached the fifth inning on a low pitch count, and recorded an out before the wheels fell off the bus. Girardi went to the mound after the first Brewer run of the game crossed the plate, but left Wheeler in anyway, and he continued to work into trouble. Four runs crossed the plate that inning, some of it certainly due to poor defense and bad batted-ball luck.

Wheeler's FIP this year doesn't reflect his 8.53 ERA, but fans likely expect something better than a 4.03 FIP from him too.

The Rockies starter for Thursday has also yet to be determined, but it will likely be Austin Gomber, who's 1-1 with a 4.20 ERA on the year.

First Pitch: Thursday, 1:05 p.m. EST

Players to Watch:

Colorado Rockies - C.J. Cron

Cron has torn the cover off the ball this year, slashing .283/.313/.667, leading MLB in home runs with six. In the series against the Phillies last week, he hit a home run, knocked in six runners on five hits, and collected a walk. Phillies pitching should be wary of Cron, as he's been dominating National League pitching since taking home Player of the Month awards in August of 2021.

Philadelphia Phillies - Ranger Suárez

Suárez is primed for a breakout performance on Wednesday. His pitch count seems like its built up to full capacity and if his last two starts are an indicator, Suárez is just waiting for the Phillies defense to back him up.

