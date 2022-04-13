Philadelphia Phillies Shutout in Zack Wheeler's Season Debut

There would be no come-from-behind wins on Tuesday night, as the Philadelphia Phillies suffered their first shutout of the 2022 season against the New York Mets.

Following his stellar 2021 season in which he was runner-up to the National League Cy Young Award, Phillies' ace Zack Wheeler took the mound for the first time in 2022.

Wheeler got a late start in spring training, so when he ran into issues in the first inning against the Mets—including loading the bases by two hit-by-pitches and a walk—it wasn't overly concerning.

He needed 27 pitches to get through the first, but needed only 38 more the rest of the way, bringing his pitch count to 65 for the evening. In 4.2 innings, Wheeler allowed just one run on two hits and struck out three. The lone run he surrendered came off the bat of Brandon Nimmo in the fifth inning, a solo shot to right field.

Once again, the Phillies went to their bullpen early, turning the ball over to Cristopher Sánchez in the fifth. Much like Nick Nelson on Monday night, Sánchez kept Philadelphia within reach. The 25-year-old left-hander pitched 2.2 innings, walked two and struck out three.

Although Sánchez allowed no hits, Connor Brogdon came on in the eighth in relief of the Dominican 25-year-old and allowed Starling Marte, who reached on a walk and then stole second, to score on a Francisco Lindor RBI single. The run was charged to Sánchez's line.

That made it 2-0 Mets in the eighth, but when Lindor tried to swipe second, J.T. Realmuto hammered a throw over to Didi Gregorius to pick him off for the final out of the inning. A great throw by Realmuto for his first caught stealing of 2022 and tag by Gregorius ended the Mets' threat.

The Phillies' offense was once again quiet. Mets' starter Tylor Megill shut down the lineup through 5.1 innings, and allowed no runs, just three hits, and fanned five. Relievers Chasen Shreve and Drew Smith continued what he started, striking out a combined four batters in 2.2 innings and allowing one hit.

Jeurys Familia made his first appearance on the mound since Opening Day, and pitched a scoreless ninth to give the Phillies another chance in their half of the inning. Although Philadelphia made it interesting, Mets' closer Edwin Diaz was able to shut the door and secure the win for the Mets.

In the final game of the three-game series, Aaron Nola will take the hill for the Phillies against Max Scherzer on Wednesday afternoon at 1:05 p.m. In the rubber match, Philadelphia will be looking for their second series win.

