Philadelphia Phillies Top Rockies 7-3 for Third Straight Win

On a frigid late-April night in Philadelphia, for the first time in nearly three weeks, the Philadelphia Phillies have won a series. The club was successful in seeking revenge against the same Colorado Rockies team that beat them two games to one last week at Coors Field.

Ranger Suárez took the mound for Philadelphia, seeking his second win of the 2022 season. While it wasn't the strongest of starts, the left-hander pitched six innings, threw 97 pitches, and allowed just three runs. He exited the game having done his job: leaving the club in a position to win.

Philadelphia jumped out to an early lead thanks to Odúbel Herrera, placed in the leadoff spot on Wednesday night as Jean Segura got the game off. He blasted a solo shot to the second deck to put his team up 1-0.

Rockies' starter Ryan Feltner took 36 pitches to get through the first inning, but needed just 48 the rest of the way. He collected seven strikeouts while allowing four runs on seven hits through five innings.

A Herrera sac fly in the second inning scored Johan Camargo to put the Phillies up by two, but Colorado answered quickly in the third inning. Connor Joe and Randal Grichuk RBI singles tied the game.

Bryce Harper, after singling in the first, collected his second hit of the night the following inning—a stand-up triple—for his tenth extra base hit of the season. He's currently on pace for 90 XBHs. A Nick Castellanos RBI groundout brought him home to put the Phillies back on top, 3-2.

The scoring didn't stop there, as Didi Gregorius, who's now slashing .341/.391/.439 on the season, knocked Alec Bohm in, on a RBI double to right field.

The Phillies held their 4-2 lead until the sixth inning, when C.J. Cron took Suárez deep to left field for his seventh homer of the season, cutting the deficit to just one run.

In the bottom half of the inning, Garrett Stubbs, starting for the first time since April 15 and giving J.T. Realmuto a much-needed night off, delivered with the first triple of his major league career to make it 5-3 Phillies.

Philadelphia continued to pad onto their lead in the seventh. Harper and Castellanos hit back-to-back singles, for their third and second hits of the night, respectively. The duo has proved to be quite the threat in the third and fourth spots in the Phillies' lineup.

Kyle Schwarber, after working the count up to 3-0, was intentionally walked for Alec Bohm. Another run came in on an infield single hit over to third baseman Ryan McMahon, who's helped out the Phillies tremendously this series with his poor defense.

Gregorius then stepped to the plate and picked up his second RBI of the night on a sac fly that scored Castellanos to make it 7-3.

A combination of José Alvarado, Seranthony Domínguez, Jeurys Familia, Brad Hand, and Corey Knebel pitched a combined three scoreless innings out of the bullpen to secure the win for the Phillies.

Philadelphia improved to 9-10 on the season and will look to sweep the Rockies on Thursday afternoon at 1:05 p.m. They will send Zack Wheeler to the bump against Colorado starter Austin Gomber.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Facebook and Twitter!