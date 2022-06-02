Philadelphia Phillies Youngsters Power Win Over Giants

Skip to main content
Phillies Youngsters Power Win Over Giants

The Philadelphia Phillies desperately needed a win, and a few of their young players helped them get there.

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Things looked exceedingly bleak for the Philadelphia Phillies heading into Wednesday's bout against the San Francisco Giants.

The Phillies had lost their last five straight and exited May losing twelve of their last sixteen contests. Needless to say, they were desperate for a win.

Luckily, their young guys came to play.

Philadelphia sent Aaron Nola to the mound, who looked razor-sharp through his first five innings, striking out three and allowing just one hit. The Giants had a pretty reliable arm on the bump as well in Carlos Rodón, who finished fifth in last year's American League Cy Young voting.

Still, the Phillies managed to strike first as Bryson Stott, who was integral in this game, singled to left field, and subsequently stole second base. A Rhys Hoskins single plated him, giving Philadelphia a 1-0 lead in the third. 

Things took a strange turn in the fourth, as Odúbel Herrera executed consecutive base running mistakes. However, thanks to some Phillies-level defense by the Giants, he would advance to third base on a throwing error by Wilmer Flores. Herrera would come around to score on a successful safety squeeze via Nick Maton, doubling Philadelphia's lead to 2-0.

In the sixth inning, Nola hit a wall, allowing back-to-back doubles, an RBI single, and a three-run shot, all without recording an out. San Francisco had quickly piled on a 5-2 lead, and that five-batter span would tarnish what had looked to be a gem in the making for the right-hander.

Luckily, that deficit wouldn't last long, as the Phillies immediately answered in the bottom of the frame. A Herrera infield single, combined with a fly ball that just squeaked over the right field wall off the bat of Maton, cut the Giants' lead to 5-4.

Then, following a Bryson Stott single, Kyle Schwarber stepped to the plate:

Philadelphia held a 6-5 lead across the finish line. They snapped their losing streak thanks to some key hits by their young players. Maton and Stott went a combined 4-for-8, and scored or drove in five of six of the Phillies runs.

Bryson Stott returns to the dugout after scoring in the third inning, J.T. Realmuto looks on.

They certainly started the month of June off on the right foot.

