Phillies Sweep Rockies on the back of a Wheeler Start

The Philadelphia Phillies completed a four game sweep of the Colorado Rockies on Thursday with a 7-1 victory at Citizens Bank Park.

Phillies starter Zack Wheeler took the mound Thursday, and despite some struggles in his previous three starts, he looked dialed in, earning his first victory of the season. He picked up a season high seven strikeouts and blanked the Rockies in his six innings of work.

Wheeler’s entire pitch-mix looked sharp, his 4-seam velocity and sinker movement were especially impressive. He has appeared an improved product with every start this season, and seems to be back in the form with which he concluded 2021.

The Phillies got on the board first in the second inning when they capitalized on a throwing error by Ryan McMahon, advancing two runners into scoring position. Alec Bohm got the job done by driving in Nick Castellanos on a groundout to shortstop.

In the following inning, Roman Quinn played some small ball, dropping down a successful bunt single, followed by steals of both second and third, then scoring on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Rhys Hoskins.

Bohm collected his second home run of the season with a shot into the left field seats in the fourth inning. That homer granted him the club’s lead in RBI this season with 14 and gave the Phillies a 3-0 lead.

The Phillies took a commanding lead in the seventh inning despite just one hit amongst all 10 batters that stepped up to the plate. The Rockies issued four walks, one hit by pitch, and an error in the inning, while the Phillies scored four runs and took a 7-1 lead.

The lone Rockies run came in the seventh off of reliever Brad Hand, but that was all they could muster for the nine inning affair.

The Phillies dominated the series, outsourcing the Rockies 32-9 in four games. Philadelphia also capitalized off of an astounding seven errors committed by Colorado amongst several other defensive miscues in the series.

The Phillies are red hot as they head to New York City for a three game divisional series against the Mets that starts tomorrow. Aaron Nola is scheduled for the start against Mets starter Tylor Megill. First pitch from Citi Field is set for 7:10 pm.

