3 Teams Named Potential Trade Fits for Philadelphia Phillies All-Star Slugger
The Philadelphia Phillies fell woefully short of their ultimate goal of making it back to, and winning, the World Series.
After being one of the best teams in baseball throughout the regular season, they fell flat in the playoffs when they were eliminated in four games in the NLDS by the New York Mets.
That has led to many people wondering what kind of moves the team will make this winter to upgrade the roster. Their core isn’t getting any younger, as the championship window is beginning to close on the current foundational group.
One of the youngest members of that core is third baseman Alec Bohm.
He will be only 28 when Opening Day for the 2025 campaign rolls around, multiple years younger than other players who are all on the wrong side of 30.
While he would seem to be someone the Phillies should look to build around, there is a chance he will be traded this winter.
In fact, Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report has listed the 2024 All-Star as the most likely trade candidate for the team.
“... Multiple players stand out as potential trade candidates to this end, but none quite like Alec Bohm. He endured a brutal end to his 2024 season after an All-Star first half, and questions about his composure just keep finding new ways to resurface. The Phillies would dodge a projected $8.1 million salary for 2025 if they were to trade the 28-year-old. It's not a ton of money, but it could nonetheless go toward upgrades for the bullpen or the outfield,” he wrote.
Would trading Bohm be worth creating another hole in the lineup?
There isn’t a third baseman knocking on the door for playing time behind him that would motivate the team to move him as soon as possible.
But, anything can happen once the offseason gets underway and phone calls are made.
Who could reach out to Philadelphia regarding Bohm?
Rymer listed three potential fits; the Detroit Tigers, Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners.
Coming off one of the most improbable playoff runs in recent MLB history, the Tigers should be seeking upgrades to their lineup. They have a young emerging core, so they won’t be overly aggressive, but someone entering their prime, such as Bohm, would be a worthwhile target.
The Astros’ level of interest in the third base market will be tied to what happens with Alex Bregman since he is set to hit free agency. The team wants him back, but they might not be able to re-sign him based on the price, so his departure would create a gargantuan hole in more ways than one.
The Mariners have been undone in recent seasons by a lack of production at the plate. Bohm would be a massive upgrade over Josh Rojas, their main starter at the hot corner last year.
A career .277 hitter who will provide 15-plus home run numbers will not come cheap.
The Phillies will only trade away their All-Star if it helps them fill another position of need on the roster.