4 Reasons Philadelphia Phillies Should Trade for Rival’s Veteran Closing Pitcher
The Philadelphia Phillies are heading into the offseason after a very disappointing showing in the 2024 playoffs.
They were eliminated in the NLDS by the New York Mets, making it two straight years their stay in the postseason has been shorter than the previous season. As a result, fans are wondering what they will do to ensure things don’t get worse for a third straight season.
One of the areas of the team where a move could be made is in the bullpen. Kyle Finnegan of the Washington Nationals is someone that they have been linked to as a trade target this offseason.
He would make for a very strong addition to the bullpen. Here are four reasons why the Phillies should trade for their National League East rivals closer.
Key Relievers Hitting Free Agency
There could be some major voids to fill in the team’s bullpen this offseason. Jeff Hoffman and Carlos Estevez are both hitting free agency and it has already been floated that keeping both may be unrealistic.
Alas, losing either of them would weaken the group. Hoffman was an All-Star, filling whatever role manager Rob Thomson needed throughout the season.
Esteves, who was acquired from the Los Angeles Angels ahead of the deadline, immediately moved into a late-game role. This leads us to the next reason on the list.
Can Handle High-Leverage Situations
Replacing relievers with experience pitching late in games is not easy. Some guys are not cut out for high-leverage situations, which leaves them pitching as middle relievers earlier in games.
Hoffman and Estevez don’t fall into that category. Both excelled late in games, which is where Finnegan has earned his keep the last few seasons in Washington. He has recorded at least 11 games in four straight seasons, including a career-high 38 in 2024.
Some of his numbers don’t profile like a lockdown closer, as he is slightly above average in strikeout percentage and in walk percentage. But he gets the job done when his number is called more often than not.
Postseason Struggles
What was a strength during the regular season for Philadelphia turned into a weakness in their short postseason stay. The bullpen was unable to perform up to par, leading to a disappointing outcome against the Mets.
Adding another player capable of handling late-game situations will prevent them from having the same kind of meltdown in what they hope is a deep postseason run in 2025. Finnegan can help provide that based on his track record despite not having postseason experience.
Trade Cost
Signing established bullpen arms in free agency would be costly. If it weren’t the Phillies would just bring back Estevez and Hoffman. Finnegan, who is entering his final year of arbitration, is projected to make $8.6 million.
That could be a few million cheaper than their impending free agents, both of whom could land multi-year deals playing north of $10 million annually. Under his last year of team control, Finnegan won’t cost much in terms of prospect package either; there is only so much Washington could expect in return for what could be a one-season rental.