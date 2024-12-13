Angels Have Inquired On Philadelphia Phillies Third Baseman Alec Bohm
It has been no secret this offseason that the Philadelphia Phillies are shopping third baseman Alec Bohm.
Manager Rob Thomson tried to quell the rumors at the Winter Meetings, but actions speak louder than words as continued reports of teams interested in acquiring the third baseman emerge.
The latest of which adds a new team to the fold; the Los Angeles Angels.
According to Jeff Fletcher of The Orange Country Register, the team has "checked in on" Bohm.
His report indicates the team has also expressed interest in St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado and with the Arizona Diamondbacks for Eugenio Suarez.
All indications from the Angels are that they are looking to improve upon Anthony Rendon, who they signed in free agency ahead of the 2020 season to a seven-year, $245 million deal. Since signing, he has played in only 257 games over five years, while batting only .242/.348/.369 with 22 home runs, 125 RBI, and a 100 OPS+ when on the field.
Los Angeles and the Phillies have an extensive trade history the past half decade, with players like Brandon Marsh, Carlos Estevez, Mickey Moniak, Logan O'Hoppe, Scott Kingery, and Hans Crouse moving from one team to the other.
The familiarity is there, and the teams have shown they are willing to work together to make things happen.
Should the Angels acquire Bohm, he would instill a sense of consistency in their lineup, playing in 599 games across the same span that Rendon has only played in 257. Bohm has batted .277/.327/.416 in that time with 59 home runs, 336 RBI, and a 105 OPS+.
Rendon is under contract for two more years, and Bohm is under team control for the same amount of time.
Bohm's team control, however, will be in arbitration, with the player currently in his second year of arbitration eligibility.