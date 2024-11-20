Bold Trade Idea Sees Philadelphia Phillies Acquire Pitcher From Cardinals
The Philadelphia Phillies are one of the more intriguing teams early in the MLB offseason.
After finishing their year with a quick exit in the playoffs, they are expected to aggressively pursue more talent and some potential high-profile additions.
Looking at what they need to do this winter, the Phillies should be targeting more offensive production in the outfield and potentially an elite closer.
Carlos Estevez is a free agent and could very well end up leaving Philadelphia. He was acquired at the trade deadline and pitched well for the Phillies down the final stretch of the season.
However, the team might be forced to replace him if he signs elsewhere.
Could Philadelphia consider pursuing a trade with the St. Louis Cardinals to bring in a new long-term closer?
Zach Pressnell of NewsWeek has suggested a major trade between the Phillies and Cardinals.
In his trade proposal, he has Philadelphia acquiring closer Ryan Helsley, pitcher Miles Mikolas, and cash considerations equaling half of Mikolas's remaining contract in exchange for No. 6 prospect Mick Abel and No. 9 prospect Devin Saltiban.
Being able to acquire a closer like Helsley is a move that Pressnell believes would help take the Phillies up a notch as a contender in the National League.
"Ultimately the Phillies had a great bullpen last season but they didn't have a star closer. They're looking to add one this winter and Helsley is the perfect candidate to get the team back to the top of the National League East."
During this past season with St. Louis, Helsley ended up appearing in 65 games. He compiled a 7-4 record to go along with a 2.04 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 3.4 K/BB ratio, 49 saves, and just four blown saves.
At 30 years old, Helsley would be a long-term pickup, not just for the 2025 season. He currently has just one year left on his deal, but Philadelphia could focus on locking him up to a long-term contract.
Parting ways with both Abel and Saltiban would be a tough decision to make, especially after they just added Abel to their 40-man roster to protect him from the Rule 5 Draft.
But in order to make a win-now move, those are the kinds of pieces they'll have to move.
All of that being said, this is just an idea and it is not founded in reporting that has connected Philadelphia and the Cardinals.
It's a move that could make sense for both sides, but at this point in time, it's not something that has a high likelihood of happening.