Bryce Harper Wants His Kids To Swing Like This Phillies Star
Bryce Harper is one of baseball’s best hitters. The Philadelphia Phillies first baseman has the awards and the numbers to prove it.
He’s already been a two-time National League Most Valuable Player and could have 500 or more career home runs when his career is done.
The 31-year-old left-hander also has kids and kids tend to do what their fathers do. If they play baseball, they’re probably going to try and swing like their dad does.
Well, Harper thinks that’s great. But, the reality is he actually wants his kids to swing like one of his teammates. And he revealed to MLB.com who that teammate is.
It may not be who you think it is. It’s his opposite corner infielder, third baseman Alec Bohm.
"I always tell him, 'If I'm going to teach my kids how to hit, it's going to be like you,'" Harper said. "Just because he's a big man and he's got a little man's swing. It's just a really good swing. Very easy. He can hit to all fields. He's going to hit for power and average."
Bohm is 6-foot-5, so using a “little man’s swing,” as Harper puts it, isn’t easy. But the 27-year-old is putting together his best season at the plate, something he’s been building to for the past two years.
In his first 53 games this season he’s hitting like an All-Star — a .318/.372/.507/.879 with 21 doubles, one triple, five home runs and 47 RBI.
The batting average would be well past his .280 career high in 2022. He’s already 10 short of his career high for doubles, 31, set last season. And, there’s still time for him to catch his career highs in home runs (20, 2023) and RBI (97, 2023).
In other words, Bohm is no longer the hitter that pitchers pick on. He’s the hitters that pitchers have to worry about and, in some cases, pitch to Harper to stay away from.
That’s not something anyone would have said a couple of years ago. And it’s just one reason why Harper wants his kids to swing like Bohm.