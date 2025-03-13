Could Philadelphia Phillies Trade Starting Pitcher to Needy New York Yankees?
The Philadelphia Phillies have an embarrassment of riches in their starting rotation.
With ace Zack Wheeler leading the way, followed by veteran Aaron Nola, new acquisition Jesus Luzardo, lefty Ranger Suárez and Cristopher Sanchez, the Phillies have arguably the second-best rotation in MLB behind the Los Angeles Dodgers.
That's to say nothing of the highly-touted prospect the team also has in Andrew Painter.
One team that suffered a huge blow this week is the New York Yankees after it was revealed ace Gerrit Cole will miss the entirety of the 2025 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery.
With reigning American League Rookie of the Year winner Luis Gil also missing from the Yankee rotation, New York is suddenly desperate for pitching help.
Understandably, teams are hesitant to provide them with it.
Any team with designs on contending is weary of parting with an effective arm, and teams who might be sellers later on are not incentivized by the market to make their moves now.
But Jared Frank of The Good Phight thinks Suárez could be a logical fit for New York, and predicts Philadelphia could come to the table with an offer centered around the southpaw.
"You know how good he is, how much of a comfort it is to know that you have someone like him in the rotation. And you know that the Yankees would love to have that comfort. They might be willing to pay a good price to bring Suárez’s assistance to an ailing rotation. And with Suárez’s contract expiring and Andrew Painter on the way, the time might be right."
Could Suárez become a disposable luxury for the Phillies if Luzardo performs from the jump and the Yankees falter out of the gate without Cole?
It is certainly possible.
New York could be compelled to give up a major haul for a starter at some point, and Suárez is good enough to make his presence felt, especially when it matters most.
A native of Venezuala, Suárez made 27 starts of 3.46 ERA ball a year ago, and he has become beloved in the City of Brotherly Love for his postseason heroics.
In eight career playoff appearances, Suárez has struck out 35 hitters in 32 innings pitched while holding opponents to a 1.69 ERA, making him a difficult player to part ways with.
But entering free agency after this year anyway, if Philadelphia can get assets back from a needy team like the Yankees without missing a beat in their starting rotation, that is the type of savvy front office move that sets teams up for future success while also winning in the present.