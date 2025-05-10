Could Phillies Pull Off Trade for Red Sox Star Amid Bohm’s Struggles?
The Philadelphia Phillies have gotten hot over the last several weeks coming off a disastrous start, winning nine of their last 11 since dropping five in a row.
Coming off a start to the season where the Phillies were drastically disappointing, fans were understandably assuming the worst, but things have improved and they sit just a game and a half behind the New York Mets.
Even after some strong regular seasons over the last couple of years though -- 2024 in particular -- Philadelphia's lineup has been unable to get it done when it's counted most in October.
If they wanted to make a major switch up and add another dangerous hitter to the lineup, there's a situation developing in the American League that is worth keeping an eye on.
Could the Phillies Be a Trade Contender for Rafael Devers?
Things between Devers and the Boston Red Sox are not good.
The heat cooled down from the offseason when the slugger was angry about being moved to designated hitter after Boston signed Rafael Devers to take his spot at third base.
Now however, there is more drama between the Red Sox and Devers after they lost first baseman Triston Casas to a freak injury for the season, and the most obvious solution is outright refusing to move there.
Not only did Devers tell media he's not moving to first, he went far enough to see he's not happy about the request.
Things between Boston and the three-time All-Star are not good, and perhaps Philadelphia could be the benefactor of the situation.
After spending all offseason entertaining a trade of Alec Bohm, the Phillies held onto him and he's responded with what has been a dreadful season.
Though Bohm has started to heat up over the last week, his overall slash line on the season of .237/.272/.309 with just one home run has been indicative of a disaster of a season.
If Philadelphia was interested in making a meaningful upgrade to the lineup, Devers could be the answer.
What exactly the Red Sox are commanding in terms of a return would determine how much interest there actually is, however if it keeps going the way it has, Boston will lose any leverage they had.
If the Red Sox are trading away someone who has been one of the best hitters in baseball over the last half decade at a bargain, it's absolutely something the Phillies need to investigate heavily.