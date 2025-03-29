Former MLB Executive Predicts Phillies Will Sign Superstar To $604 Million Deal
With the regular season underway for the Philadelphia Phillies, the franchise is hoping for a great campaign in 2025.
This winter, the Phillies added to their talented core of talent by having a solid offseason. Even though there wasn’t a significant splash like in years past, it was a good winter for Philadelphia.
This is an important year for the franchise, with some of the members of their core hitting free agency after the season that could result in them looking like a much different team in 2026 and beyond.
As of now, some notable names are in the final year of their contracts; Ranger Suarez, J.T. Realmuto, Kyle Schwarber, Max Kepler, Jordan Romano and Joe Ross.
With so many players scheduled to become free agents, the Phillies could be heading toward a massive shake up..
Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) recently predicted Philadelphia will make a huge splash next offseason by signing superstar outfielder Kyle Tucker.
“After a strong season with the Cubs, Kyle Tucker signs a 14-year, $604 million contract with the Phillies in free agency. The deal includes significant deferrals.”
Offensive production from the outfield has been a bit of an issue for the team in recent years, and Tucker would certainly solve that problem.
Furthermore, with Schwarber being limited to a designated hitter role, a scenario where the Phillies let him walk to create more flexibility is certainly possible.
While this contract for Tucker would be massive, it is on par with the bar set by Juan Soto last winter.
The talented slugger of the Chicago Cubs is one of the best all-around outfielders in the game. Even though he was injured for about half of the year in 2024, he still totaled 23 home runs and 49 RBI.
Tucker is certainly going to be one of the top prizes in free agency, and he is a very logical fit for Philadelphia.
While the front office might be taking a peek ahead to next winter, they have done a nice job establishing this team as one of the best in the National League once again.
They are no stranger to making a massive splash in free agency with the notable large contracts signed by Bryce Harper, Trea Turner, Aaron Nola and Zack Wheeler to name a few.
After an offseason where they didn’t spend a ton of money or lock up assets long term, Tucker could be an excellent target for them next winter.