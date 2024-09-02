Former Philadelphia Phillies Fan Favorite Released by Baltimore Orioles
Former Philadelphia Phillies infielder Jean Segura signed a minor league deal with the Baltimore Orioles on Aug. 9, a move that came out of the blue.
Segura hadn't played professional baseball since he was a member of the Miami Marlins in July of 2023 prior to this signing.
His stint has already ended, according to Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports, who reported the Phillies fan favorite requested to be released from the Orioles' Triple-A Norfolk team.
Perhaps the 34-year-old thought he had a chance to make Baltimore's big league roster, but after slashing .137/.250/.196 in 51 at-bats, the chances of him being called up looked slim.
Segura could look for another opportunity or call it a career, as he has the needed 10 years of service time for a pension, accumulating more than 11 seasons in the big leagues.
He hasn't announced any thoughts about retiring, but it's something to keep an eye on.
While he's faded out over the past two years, the Dominican Republic native put together a great career. He owns a career WAR of 26.2 and a career slash line of .281/.327/.401 with 110 home runs in 5,496 at-bats.
He helped Philadelphia during his four years with the team, including 2021, when he posted a 111 OPS+ and hit 14 home runs, the second-most he's had in a season.
He struggled with the Phillies during the playoffs in 2022 during the NLCS and World Series, but was a big factor in helping them secure the series win over the Atlanta Braves in the NLDS.
A steady professional, if Segura decides to hang them up, he should be proud of his impressive MLB career.