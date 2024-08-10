Former Philadelphia Phillies Infielder Signs Deal with Baltimore Orioles
Former Philadelphia Phillies infielder Jean Segura has signed a minor league deal with the Baltimore Orioles, the team announced on Friday. Segura was a member of the Phillies from 2019 to 2022, appearing on the World Series runner-up team.
He played a decent part during that campaign, too, appearing in 98 games and slashing .277/.336/.387. It was another year where he showed that he was a proven professional and that he was somebody who was trusted around the league for multiple reasons.
At his best, he was a two-time All-Star, earning nods in 2013 and 2018. The 2018 year was the season before he ended up joining Philadelphia. During his time with the Phillies, he didn't do what he did in 2018, but he put up a few impressive campaigns. That included 2021, where he finished with an OPS+ of 111, tied for the third-best in his career.
The Orioles' decision to sign him to a minor league deal is somewhat of a surprise. When he was traded to the Cleveland Guardians by the Miami Marlins in 2023, he was released immediately and hasn't played professional baseball since. However, teams often find hidden gems on the market, so perhaps Baltimore believes they have one here.
Who knows, if Segura comes out and has a decent showing in the minor leagues, it's always possible that he'll end up back on Philadelphia's roster sometime in the future. He's 34 years old now, and his last showing wasn't impressive, but there still might be something there.
It's uncertain if he'll find his way onto the Orioles big league roster, but this is a step in the right direction if he's trying to return to Major League Baseball.