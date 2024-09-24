Former Philadelphia Phillies Trade Acquisition DFA’d by NL East Rival
A former Philadelphia Phillies outfielder is once again back on the waiver wire for the second time in 2024.
On Tuesday, the Phillies NL East rival Miami Marlins, made a series of roster moves to bring back some players from the injured list. The team welcomed back outfielder Dane Myers after suffering a left ankle fracture. To make room on the 40-man roster, Miami designated former Philadelphia player Cristian Pache.
Pache was part of the trade at the beginning of the 2023 season that sent him to the Phillies from the Oakland Athletics in exchange for right-handed pitcher Billy Sullivan. It was the second time in his career he had been traded.
The 25-year-old only appeared in 48 games in 2023 after dealing with multiple injuries in his first season with Philadelphia. He was placed on the injured list with a right knee meniscus tear and right elbow irritation. In his 98 games with the team Pache hit .218/.302/.335 with only two home runs and 20 RBI.
After appearing in 50 games for the Phillies in 2024, the former highly-rated prospect was on the move for the third time when Philadelphia traded Pache at the MLB Trade Deadline. He was part of the package that helped acquire right fielder Austin Hays from the Baltimore Orioles.
Although Hays has also dealt with injuries this season for the Phillies, his numbers at the plate and performance in the outfield has already outdone Pache during his tenure in Philadelphia.
He was claimed by the Marlins after only appearing in three games for the Orioles before being DFA’d.
Pache spent 35 games with Miami, where he struggled from the start. He only hit .183/.234/.517 with one home run and seven RBI, which included a 32.8% strikeout rate.
Pache has a good chance at making it through waivers and accepting an outright assignment to Triple-A Jacksonville to stay in the Marlins organization.
If he does move on from Miami, he could possibly land on his sixth MLB team in the last two years. However, with the amount of teams that have moved on from him in such a short amount of time, his chances to continue his playing career in the Major Leagues are running out.