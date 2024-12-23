Former Philadelphia Phillies Veteran Andrew McCutchen Agrees to Deal With Pirates
The Philadelphia Phillies have had the honor of having some of the top players of the past decade on their roster in recent years.
Among those players included Andrew McCutchen, a veteran everyone around the league loves.
McCutchen played three seasons for the Phillies, putting together an impressive 2021 campaign, his final year in Philadelphia, when he had a .222/.334/.444 slash line, 109 OPS+, 27 home runs, 24 doubles, and 80 RBI.
At 34 years old at the time, that was more than what the Phillies could've asked for.
McCutchen is likely entering one of, if not the final season of his career.
Now at 38 years old, it sounds like the former MVP will finish his playing days with the Pittsburgh Pirates.
They announced on Monday morning that McCutchen is "back."
The terms of the deal weren't specified, but a one-year contract seems likely, given his age.
While Philadelphia and Pittsburgh are rivals, even Phillies fans should be able to recognize how great it is that McCutchen is staying with the Pirates.
His production isn't what it used to be, but it's tough to ask a five-time All-Star, four-time Silver Slugger, and Gold Glove Award winner to be what he was in the early 2010s.
From 2012 to 2015, McCutchen finished in the top five in MVP voting every season, finishing first, third (twice), and fifth.
He's sneakily one of the more underrated players in the game over the last decade-plus, even if his prime wasn't as long as some of the other greats.
The Florida native will, hopefully, finish his career where it started.
His time in Philadelphia was awesome, but watching him in Pittsburgh will be a treat, just as it's always been.