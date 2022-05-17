Scott Kingery Officially Rejoins Philadelphia Phillies Triple-A Affiliate Iron Pigs

Once a top prospect in the system with high expectations, Scott Kingery has officially rejoined the Philadelphia Phillies' Triple-A affiliate, per the Iron Pigs Transaction Log.

Kingery was sidelined with a right shoulder (labrum) injury, which he received surgery for, and underwent a lengthy recovery process.

In his time since surgery, Kingery has received a solid amount of individual attention, as some briefly noticed this spring:

Hopes within the organization remain high with Kingery, as the now 28 year-old will receive regular playing time in the Minors, relatively free of pressure. It's expected that Kingery will see a majority of his at-bats at second base, as well as some time in center field and the corner outfield.

