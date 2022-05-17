Scott Kingery Officially Rejoins Philadelphia Phillies Triple-A Affiliate Iron Pigs

Scott Kingery Officially Rejoins Iron Pigs
Once a top prospect in the system with high expectations, Scott Kingery has officially rejoined the Philadelphia Phillies' Triple-A affiliate, per the Iron Pigs Transaction Log.
Kingery was sidelined with a right shoulder (labrum) injury, which he received surgery for, and underwent a lengthy recovery process.
In his time since surgery, Kingery has received a solid amount of individual attention, as some briefly noticed this spring:
Hopes within the organization remain high with Kingery, as the now 28 year-old will receive regular playing time in the Minors, relatively free of pressure. It's expected that Kingery will see a majority of his at-bats at second base, as well as some time in center field and the corner outfield.
More From SI's Inside The Phillies:
- How Mike Trout Will Join the Phillies
- Andrew Painter is Off to a Historic Start
- Phillies Top-10 Prospects Heading Into the 2022 MLB Season
- 18-Year-Old Phillies Prospect is Making History
- How did Philadelphia end up with Citizens Bank Park?
- How the Phillie Phanatic Came to be America's Favorite Sports Mascot
- This Unlikely Draft Pick Could be the Final Piece in the Phillies Next Blockbuster Trade
- "The Family Was More Nervous Than Him," Stott’s Relatives on Debut
- Picking the Phillies' All-Time Single Season Lineup
- Why Did the Phillies Forget About These Top Prospects?
Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Facebook and Twitter!