How to Watch, Stream Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves on Thursday
The Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves are set to begin a very important four-game series against each other this evening.
Right now, there are just five games separating the Phillies and Braves in the National League East division race. With four games on the schedule starting today, the division race could go through a major shakeup.
After being dominated by the Houston Astros yesterday by a final score of 10-0, Philadelphia needs to be rebound. The team has won four of its last five games and can't afford to start a new losing skid, especially against a division rival that is threatening them at the top of the NL East.
As for Atlanta, the Braves have won six of their last seven games. They have been playing excellent baseball and have a huge opportunity to make up ground in the division.
All of that being said, let's take a look at how fans can make sure to watch today's big-time game.
How to Watch Phillies vs. Braves
Game Day: Thursday, August 29th
Game Time: 6:40 p.m. ET
Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Television: NBCS-PH
Live Stream: You can also live stream tonight's game on fubo.tv
About Today's Game
Taking a look at the pitching matchup, this should be a very interesting game.
For the Phillies, Christopher Sanchez will be given the start. He has gone 9-9 so far this season with a 3.51 ERA, a 1.27 WHIP, a 3.3 K/BB ratio, and 146.1 innings pitched in 25 starts. He also earned a contract extension due to the way he has played.
On the other side of the field, Atlanta will send out 40-year-old veteran Charlie Morton to the mound. In 24 starts, Morton has gone 7-7 to go along with a 4.24 ERA, a 1.30 WHIP, a 2.8 K/BB ratio, and 131.2 innings pitched.
Both teams have lineups capable of scoring runs in bunches. Today's game should be a very entertaining one with a great atmosphere as the two teams compete in a pivotal NL East showdown.