Insider Reports Philadelphia Phillies Have Young All-Star on Trade Block
If there's one thing the Philadelphia Phillies front office has shown throughout the past few years, they aren't content with not winning.
Given all of the moves they've made over the past few offseasons, that's the easiest indication of their desire to win.
They want to win a World Series and will exhaust every possible avenue to do so.
That's a positive sign for an organization that's in the position they're in. The Phillies haven't accomplished their goals over the past three campaigns, and as a result, big moves could be coming.
Philadelphia has a few players on its existing roster who could be dealt this winter, giving them an opportunity to upgrade the team elsewhere. If the Phillies were willing to move on from certain players, there's a chance they'd be a much better team in 2025.
It remains uncertain which players are fully on the trade market, but according to Jeff Passan of ESPN, third baseman Alec Bohm is among the players available.
"Alec Bohm, third baseman: Coming off a career-best season, the 28-year-old Bohm nonetheless finds himself on the trade block. While he was a well-above-average hitter -- .280/.332/.448 with 61 extra-base hits -- his first-half OPS was nearly 150 points higher than in the second half, and the Phillies are looking to shake up their team after a disappointing postseason ouster by the Mets."
As Passan touched on, Bohm is coming off the best season of his career. Unfortunately, that didn't play out well for him or the team in the second half of the year or the postseason, but it doesn't take away from what he did in the first half.
Ultimately, they need a player who could give them valuable at-bats and innings defensively every step of the way. He's on the cusp of doing that, but until he fully shows he can, they might want somebody who could come in right now and be that player.
His trade value would be interesting around the league.
On one hand, he's a young third baseman who's proven to be an All-Star caliber player. On the other, if a team like Philadelphia is willing to move him, there are clearly flaws in his game.
The Phillies don't have much of a reason to trade for prospects, so this would have to be a Big Leaguer for Big Leaguer move.
There will be options for them to pursue on the market, leading to a possibility of Bohm getting moved for a better player.
If so, hopefully it's the right decision.