Insider Shares Supreme Confidence About What Phillies Can Accomplish This Year
There were no doubts surrounding the Philadelphia Phillies and their standout roster for the 2025 campaign, but as far as postseason talks go, insiders maintain that their age may play as an advantage as the year carries on.
The Phillies are off to a promising start, and with an abundance of baseball left to play, their core rotation could keep the momentum rolling.
Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic commented on Philadelphia's early success, discussing the general age of this team and how that factors into their ability to accomplish their goal of winning the World Series.
"The Phillies still have a consistent, strong core and it's a group that's getting older, admittedly, but at the same time, they're really good," Rosenthal stated on "Foul Territory."
Rosenthal goes on to explain that a roster of healthy pitchers will carry the team through to October.
He named Jesus Luzardo as a key point in Philadelphia's rotation, theorizing that if the pitcher can maintain his health, a Phillies starting unit that is already great will become that much better.
Looking ahead to October, Rosenthal believes Philadelphia has a chance to be successful in the playoffs with Luzardo and the other star pitchers -- Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola and Cristopher Sanchez -- leading the way if they all remain healthy.
Adding Luzardo was a key acquisition this winter, and it's already paying off.
In his two starts this year, Luzardo has posted a 1.50 ERA with 19 strikeouts in 12 innings pitched, and like Rosenthal mentioned, that will be a massive benefit for the Phillies if his health can remain in tact.
Philadelphia's pitching game seems to be in good hands, but there are some questions about the offense based on what has happened the past two postseasons.
Rosenthal has been encouraged by what he's seen so far from that group this year, chasing less pitches which was a clear focal point of the entire organization coming into the 2025 campaign.
To round out his assessment of the Phillies, Rosenthal stated that he wouldn't be shocked to see this team wind up back in the World Series, maintaining that the core group can reach their peak during an important season where many have doubts about what they can accomplish this year and going forward based on the age of the roster.
With plenty of baseball left to play, it will be interesting to see if Philadelphia can live up to that early assessment after they faltered down the stretch in 2024.