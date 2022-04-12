Joe Girardi on Corey Knebel's absence: 'He's got some flu-like symptoms...'

Skip to main content
Girardi on Knebel's absence: "He's got some flu-like symptoms..."

Girardi on Knebel's absence: "He's got some flu-like symptoms..."

Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi commented on the notable absence of closer Corey Knebel in Monday's 5-4 victory over the New York Mets.

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi commented on the notable absence of closer Corey Knebel in Monday's 5-4 victory over the New York Mets.

When the Philadelphia Phillies' offense scored five runs in the bottom of the eighth against the New York Mets on Monday night to take a one-run lead, Brad Hand started to warm up in the bullpen, not closer Corey Knebel.

Given the fact that it was a save situation and he had not pitched on Sunday, Knebel's absence from the bullpen seemed unusual. In his postgame press conference, Phillies Manager Joe Girardi clarified that Knebel has been suffering from an illness.

"He has some flu-like symptoms... flu-like symptoms, I don't want to alarm anyone," Girardi said.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

The Phillies skipper did not provide any comment regarding Knebel's availability for the rest of the series against the Mets.

Girardi isn't short of replacements for Knebel; Hand, Jeurys Familia, and Seranthony Domínguez all have experience closing out games.

In his first two appearances this season, Knebel has recorded one save and three strikeouts across two innings pitched, both appearances coming in the opening series against the Oakland Athletics.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

  1. How Mike Trout Will Join the Phillies
  2. Phillies Top-10 Prospects Heading Into the 2022 MLB Season
  3. 18-Year-Old Phillies Prospect is Making History
  4. How did Philadelphia end up with Citizens Bank Park?
  5. How the Phillie Phanatic Came to be America's Favorite Sports Mascot
  6. This Unlikely Draft Pick Could be the Final Piece in the Phillies Next Blockbuster Trade
  7. "The Family Was More Nervous Than Him," Stott’s Relatives on Debut
  8. Picking the Phillies' All-Time Single Season Lineup
  9. Why Did the Phillies Forget About These Top Prospects?
  10. Castellanos Shows He's Ready to Play in Philadelphia

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Facebook and Twitter!

USATSI_18052941
News

Joe Girardi on Corey Knebel's absence: 'He's got some flu-like symptoms...'

By Declan Harris1 minute ago
USATSI_18069005
Game Day

Philadelphia Phillies Offense Sparks Come-From-Behind Win Against New York Mets

By Ben Silver13 hours ago
USATSI_16534796
Game Day

Philadelphia Phillies Look To Reignite Offense as New York Mets Come to Town

By Declan Harris20 hours ago
inside the phillies 16x9
Opinions

Inside the Phillies Podcast: Jean Segura is the Philadelphia Phillies Most Valuable Player

By Ben SilverApr 11, 2022
USATSI_15797762
Prospects

Painter, Rojas, O'Hoppe Shine: Philadelphia Phillies MiLB Weekend Recap

By Alex CarrApr 11, 2022
USATSI_18045407
Opinions

Top Takeaways From Philadelphia Phillies Opening Series

By Lauren AmourApr 10, 2022
USATSI_18056611
Game Day

Philadelphia Phillies Drop Final Game of Series to Oakland Athletics, 4-1

By Lauren AmourApr 10, 2022
USATSI_17996988
Opinions

Philadelphia Phillies' Zach Eflin is Poised for an Exceptional 2022

By Alex CarrApr 10, 2022