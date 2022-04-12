Joe Girardi on Corey Knebel's absence: 'He's got some flu-like symptoms...'

When the Philadelphia Phillies' offense scored five runs in the bottom of the eighth against the New York Mets on Monday night to take a one-run lead, Brad Hand started to warm up in the bullpen, not closer Corey Knebel.

Given the fact that it was a save situation and he had not pitched on Sunday, Knebel's absence from the bullpen seemed unusual. In his postgame press conference, Phillies Manager Joe Girardi clarified that Knebel has been suffering from an illness.

"He has some flu-like symptoms... flu-like symptoms, I don't want to alarm anyone," Girardi said.

The Phillies skipper did not provide any comment regarding Knebel's availability for the rest of the series against the Mets.

Girardi isn't short of replacements for Knebel; Hand, Jeurys Familia, and Seranthony Domínguez all have experience closing out games.

In his first two appearances this season, Knebel has recorded one save and three strikeouts across two innings pitched, both appearances coming in the opening series against the Oakland Athletics.

