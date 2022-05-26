Marlins Complete Trade With Giants for Former Philadelphia Phillies Player

Both the Miami Marlins and San Francisco Giants have announced that they have agreed to a trade that would see former Philadelphia Phillies utilityman Luke Williams sent to Miami in exchange for Hayden Cantrelle.

Williams appeared in 58 games for the Phillies in 2021 in which he slashed .245/.315/.316 in 108 plate appearances. Defensively, he is a versatile player with the ability to play around the diamond and in the outfield.

During the 2022 MLB season, Williams .250/.250/.333 in just 12 plate appearances for the Giants. He now lands with an NL East divisional rival in which they still have 12 games remaining to play. Philadelphia could once again be seeing quite about of Williams throughout the rest of the season.

