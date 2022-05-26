Marlins Complete Trade With Giants for Former Philadelphia Phillies Player

Skip to main content
Marlins Complete Trade With Giants for Former Phillies Player

Marlins Complete Trade With Giants for Former Phillies Player

The Miami Marlins have made a trade with the San Francisco Giants for former Philadelphia Phillie Luke Williams

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Marlins have made a trade with the San Francisco Giants for former Philadelphia Phillie Luke Williams

Both the Miami Marlins and San Francisco Giants have announced that they have agreed to a trade that would see former Philadelphia Phillies utilityman Luke Williams sent to Miami in exchange for Hayden Cantrelle.

Williams appeared in 58 games for the Phillies in 2021 in which he slashed .245/.315/.316 in 108 plate appearances. Defensively, he is a versatile player with the ability to play around the diamond and in the outfield. 

During the 2022 MLB season, Williams .250/.250/.333 in just 12 plate appearances for the Giants. He now lands with an NL East divisional rival in which they still have 12 games remaining to play. Philadelphia could once again be seeing quite about of Williams throughout the rest of the season.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

  1. How Mike Trout Will Join the Phillies
  2. Andrew Painter is Off to a Historic Start
  3. Phillies Top-10 Prospects Heading Into the 2022 MLB Season
  4. 18-Year-Old Phillies Prospect is Making History
  5. How did Philadelphia end up with Citizens Bank Park?
  6. How the Phillie Phanatic Came to be America's Favorite Sports Mascot
  7. This Unlikely Draft Pick Could be the Final Piece in the Phillies Next Blockbuster Trade
  8. "The Family Was More Nervous Than Him," Stott’s Relatives on Debut
  9. Picking the Phillies' All-Time Single Season Lineup
  10. Why Did the Phillies Forget About These Top Prospects?

  Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Facebook and Twitter!

USATSI_16336888
News

Marlins Complete Trade With Giants for Former Philadelphia Phillies Player

By Kade Kistner15 minutes ago
Ranger Suarez
Game Day

Philadelphia Phillies Disappoint in Consecutive Games in Atlanta

By Tom Skulski1 hour ago
USATSI_18168324
Opinions

Is it Time to Call Phillies Starter Zack Wheeler an Ace Again?

By Kade Kistner17 hours ago
USATSI_18344671
News

Acuña Scratched From Atlanta Braves Lineup for Wednesday Night Contest

By Ben Silver17 hours ago
USATSI_18153904
News

Report: Falter Could Soon Rejoin Philadelphia Phillies' Rotation

By Kade Kistner18 hours ago
USATSI_9590542
Opinions

Is Morales the Key to Solving the Philadelphia Phillies Bullpen?

By Ben Silver20 hours ago
USATSI_18013752
Prospects

Philadelphia Phillies MiLB Recap: Mickey Moniak Moves Up

By Alex Carr23 hours ago
USATSI_16714885 (1)
News

Marchan Begins Rehab Stint With Jersey Shore BlueClaws

By Ben SilverMay 25, 2022