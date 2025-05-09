MLB Executives See Luis Robert Jr. Being Traded, Could Phillies Show Interest?
Ever since the Philadelphia Phillies opened this window of World Series contention in 2022, it has felt like a truly elite center fielder has been the missing piece the team needed to get over the top.
President of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski made a move to acquire Brandon Marsh in a bid to fill the void years ago, and Marsh has had his ups and downs.
The lefty has looked the part at times, but often he has not done quite enough with the bat in his hands to serve as a true difference-maker.
Now, as Marsh has hit a new low, posting a .143/.259/.224 slash line in 2025, it feels like this is the year where Dombrowski should finally take his big shot at the position.
Will the Phillies Finally Trade for White Sox Star Luis Robert Jr?
The Chicago White Sox center fielder has been on contending teams' wish lists for years now, and this might finally be the season that Chicago is ready to part with Robert Jr.
MLB.com reporter Mark Feinsand asked a panel of executives which player they thought would be the biggest name moved at the trade deadline.
Of the 19 respondees, five picked Robert Jr, trailing just Miami Marlins pitcher Sandy Alcantara.
Robert Jr. is having a tough go of things so far this year, slashing .190/.303/.339 on a White Sox team that is off to a 10-27 start after a historically bad 2024 season that saw them finish 41-121.
The Phillies and the Chicago outfielder have been connected in trade rumors several times before, but perhaps this is finally the year it gets done.
Dombrowski is well known for taking big swings, and the fit is an obvious one.
Robert Jr. is a rangy center fielder who can swing a hot bat, and as a right-hander, he would pair very well with Trea Turner in helping to split up lefties Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper to give opposing pitchers many different looks.
The 27-year-old Cuban's best and healthiest season came in 2023, when he put up a .857 OPS, hit 38 home runs and stole 20 bases on his way to a 12th place finish in American League MVP voting.