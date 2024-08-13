MLB Insider Gives Philadelphia Phillies Rotation One of Baseball’s Best Praises
The Philadelphia Phillies haven’t played their best baseball lately. That’s clear to anyone following the team.
But, the Phillies remain in the league in the National League East, more than seven games ahead of the Atlanta Braves. So their incredible first half is coming in handy as they work through some issues.
Some of those are injuries to their pitching staff. But, even as those injuries weigh on the Phillies, one baseball insider believes Philadelphia still has one of the best rotations in baseball.
Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic said on his show, Fair Territory, that the Phillies were one of three rotations he’d rank as the best in baseball, joining the Kansas City Royals and the Seattle Mariners.
Why? Well, he acknowledged the injuries, most specifically to Taijuan Walker and Ranger Suárez. But, add those starters to what remains and he’ll stack that rotation against anyone else’s, especially in October.
“Yes, they've struggled of late,” Rosenthal said. “Actually, they’re 19th in rotation ERA since the All-Star break. But they’ve got Walker coming back, Ranger Suárez after that. I ultimately believe they're going to be okay.”
The Phillies are off on Monday and begin a three-game series with Miami on Tuesday. Walker will be back in the rotation for the opener after his recovery from right index finger inflammation. His last rehab start was solid, as he gave up two hits and one run in five innings for Double-A Reading last week. He also struck out three.
The 31-year-old started the season on the injured list and is 3-3 in 10 starts with a 5.60 ERA. He’s struck out 43 and walked 21 in 53 innings.
Suárez is preparing to throw live batting practice on Wednesday and the intent, according to manager Rob Thomson, is to “push him” a little bit. The Phillies are targeting his return for after their homestand, which ends on Sunday.
The left-hander was named an All-Star after an incredible first half. He is now 10-5 with a 2.87 ERA in 20 starts, with 116 strikeouts and 27 walks in 119.1 innings.
Right-handers Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola have anchored the rotation all season. Wheeler is 11-5 with a 2.78 ERA in 23 starts, with 156 strikeouts and 43 walks in 142.2 innings. Nola, who signed a long-term contract in the offseason, is 11-6 with a 3.60 ERA in 24 starts. He has struck out 138 and walked 37 in 147.1 innings.
Cristopher Sánchez has put together another solid season, with an 8-8 record and a 3.63 ERA in 23 starts, with 104 strikeouts and 34 walks in 131.1 innings. Spencer Turnbull — who is on the injured list — has filled in nicely when needed and is 3-0 with a 2.65ERA in 17 games, seven of which were starts.