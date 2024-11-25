MLB Insider Reveals Shocking Update on Philadelphia Phillies Pursuit of Juan Soto
Coming into the MLB offseason, the Philadelphia Phillies were one of the teams consistently linked as a potential suitor for outfielder Juan Soto.
The New York Yankees superstar was the crown jewel of this year’s free agent class, expected to receive some monumental contract offers. He was leaving things wide open, as every team would be considered as long as they could offer him a lot of money and be in a position to contend.
The Phillies would certainly fit that bill.
They have shown in the past they are not afraid to spend. Whether it is in free agency or locking in players they acquire via trade to long-term deals, they treat their players right when it comes to finances.
Also, they look to be among the true contenders in the National League. Their shortcomings in the 2024 playoffs against the New York Mets shouldn’t take away from the fact they won 95 games in the regular season, with only the Los Angeles Dodgers topping that mark.
Philadelphia also has some appeal to Soto given the friendly conditions of their home park and former Washington Nationals teammates Bryce Harper and Trea Turner, and hitting coach Kevin Long, already part of this organization.
The Phillies would seem to be an ideal fit for the star right fielder, however, they don’t sound like they are in the running.
According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, there has been zero interaction between the franchise and the player or his representatives.
“Oh, and after all of speculation that the Philadelphia Phillies are involved in the Soto sweepstakes?
They haven’t had a single conversation with [Scott] Boras to express interest in Soto,” the insider reports.
That is certainly a shocking update.
Even if the Phillies didn’t have the wiggle room to offer him the kind of contract he was seeking, they could have at least gauged his interest to see if moving pieces around would be worthwhile.
Alas, they seem to be focusing their efforts elsewhere and are not legitimate contenders to bring the superstar to Philadelphia.
Their NL East rivals, the Mets, are considered the favorites given the deep pockets of owner Steve Cohen. The Toronto Blue Jays, Boston Red Sox and Yankees have all expressed interest and met with Soto as well.
According to Nightengale, those are the only four teams seriously in play to sign him in free agency.