MLB Player Believes Phillies Catcher Disrespected by Top 100 Player Ranking
There are a lot of analysts and fans who believe that the Philadelphia Phillies are one of the best teams in baseball and will be contending for the World Series this season.
A panel of more than 60 baseball experts over at ESPN would seemingly agree since seven Phillies players landed in the top 100 player rankings that were released this year.
Four of their players were inside the top 50. Leading the way at No. 9 overall is starting pitcher Zack Wheeler, with superstar first baseman Bryce Harper not far behind at No. 11.
Coming in at No. 29 is shortstop Trea Turner and starting pitcher Aaron Nola snuck into the top 50 at No. 45.
A little further down the list was emerging starting pitcher Cristopher Sanchez, a popular pick as a breakout candidate in 2025, at No. 79. Designated hitter Kyle Schwarber is right behind him at No. 81.
Last but not least is catcher J.T. Realmuto, landing at No. 89.
The rank of the veteran backstop is what drew the attention of one player who spoke to ESPN anonymously about their player rankings. He took umbrage to the fact that Los Angeles Dodgers rookie starting pitcher Roki Sasaki was so much higher on the list.
"You have [Roki] Sasaki over J.T. Realmuto?" asked one player, via MLB insider Buster Olney of ESPN. "In what world does that make sense?"
The player was citing the longevity of Realmuto’s career as one of the best catchers in baseball.
It was a point of contention for many of the 15 players who spoke to Olney about the list, believing that too much of an emphasis was placed on hype and potential compared to actual achievements.
"I'm not going to call out anybody by name, but there are guys on this list who have had a good two months over players who had good years," Pittsburgh Pirates veteran outfielder Tommy Pham said. "You're basing [a ranking] on two months? I can't get on board with that."
The players certainly have a point, but everyone has differing opinions on how to shape a top 100 list; there is no correct answer, it is all subjective.
Out of the 60+ experts who partook in the exercise, there was likely more than a few who viewed things through the same lens as them, taking into account what has been accomplished on the field into account more than what could eventually be provided.
Realmuto is one of five players who predominantly play catcher that were featured on the list. Willson Contreras of the St. Louis Cardinals would be No. 6, but they are moving him to first base this year.
The only players at the position who were ranked higher than Realmuto were Adley Rutschman of the Baltimore Orioles, William Contreras of the Milwaukee Brewers, Will Smith of the Dodgers and Cal Raleigh of the Seattle Mariners.
They came in at Nos. 35, 63, 80 and 86, respectively.
Kansas City Royals part-time catcher Salvador Perez was ranked No. 99.