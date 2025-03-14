Philadelphia Phillies Ace Has Window of Opportunity to Win NL Cy Young
As the Philadelphia Phillies get set for the start of the 2025 campaign, the team will be leaning on what could be one of the best starting rotations in baseball.
Coming into the offseason, the Phillies didn’t have a plethora of things to address, but there were a couple of key areas that needed some improving.
One of the spots that needed some help was in the back-end of the starting rotation. Due to the struggles of Taijuan Walker, the team knew they couldn’t come into the campaign once again with him as their fifth starter.
With that being said, they made a nice acquisition of Jesus Luzardo to help bolster what was an already talented staff.
The Phillies are fortunate to have one of the best pitchers in baseball at the top of their rotation, and he will be seeking to try and accomplish something that has eluded him so far in his career.
Thomas Harrigan of MLB.com recently wrote about Phillies ace Zack Wheeler being a contender once again for the Cy Young award in the National League.
“After finishing last season with personal bests in ERA (2.57) and WHIP (0.96), as well as the second-highest strikeout rate (28.5%) of his career, Wheeler is once again on the short list of the top NL Cy contenders entering 2025," he wrote.
It was an amazing campaign in 2024 for the veteran right-hander, but he was unfortunately the second-best pitcher in the National League behind Chris Sale of the Atlanta Braves.
Wheeler totaled a career-high in wins and ERA, but the southpaw from the Braves beat him in both categories. In face, Sale won the NL pitching triple crown, leading the league in wins, ERA and strikeouts.
Even though Wheeler didn’t win the award, it was a Cy Young caliber year and the right-hander is showing now signs of slowing down.
There have been two close calls on the award for Wheeler, who was also just edged out by Corbin Burnes in 2021, but 2025 will present him with another chance to win it.
Winning it in 2024 isn’t going to be easy for the veteran right-hander, as the competition will be stiff.
While the reigning NL Cy Young is certainly still a threat, Paul Skenes of the Pittsburgh Pirates will also be seeking to put his name in the conversation. Also, Burnes is once again back in the National League after one season with the Baltimore Orioles.
Even though Wheeler might not get the attention he deserves, he is one of the best pitchers in the league and has been proving that with Philadelphia.
Even though it won’t be easy, the right-hander has all the tools to get the job done this season and help solidify a great career.