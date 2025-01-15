Philadelphia Phillies Ace Tops 2025 MLB Starting Pitcher Rankings
The Philadelphia Phillies don't need to acquire an ace this offseason, because they already have one.
In fact, they might have the best starting pitcher in all of baseball.
On Tuesday night, MLB Network revealed its top 10 starting pitcher rankings for 2025. For the first time in his career, Phillies ace Zack Wheeler ranked No. 1 according to "The Shredder" -- MLB Network's research team.
Wheeler beat out 2024 Cy Young winners Chris Sale (No. 3) and Tarik Skubal (No. 2), who won the NL and AL pitching triple crowns for the Atlanta Braves and Detroit Tigers, respectively.
He also ranked ahead of Pittsburgh Pirates phenom Paul Skenes (No. 4), who took home NL Rookie of the Year honors after a dominant campaign (11-3, 1.96 ERA).
Wheeler, 34, had a case as the best pitcher in baseball last year, going 16-7 with a 2.57 ERA, 6.1 WAR and 224 strikeouts in 200 innings. He finished runner-up to Sale in the NL Cy Young voting despite leading the NL in WHIP (0.95) and hit rate (6.3 H/9).
While Skubal, Sale and Skenes were arguably better than Wheeler last year, he's been more durable and has the superior track record over the last few years. Sale and Skubal have both missed significant time with injuries in recent seasons, whereas Skenes only has five months of Major League experience.
Wheeler, on the other hand, has been one of the game's best and most consistent hurlers dating back to his time with the New York Mets in the late 2010s. Since 2020, the veteran right-hander is 59-32 with a 2.94 ERA, 25.4 WAR and a 1.03 WHIP over 133 starts.
MLB Network also cited Wheeler's postseason success. In 70 1/3 playoff innings, he's 4-3 with a 2.18 ERA, a 0.72 WHIP and 77 strikeouts.
This marks Wheeler's fourth straight appearance in MLB Network's top 10, drawing high praise from hosts Brian Kenny and Al Leiter.
"This guy has shown nothing but consistency," Leiter said. "He is excellent, and he's been excellent, and I like the fact that he's evolved."
Kenny agreed, adding, "He's a beast. He's a monster, he's a force on the mound and we saw it again (last year)."
With Wheeler entering his age-35 season and the first year of his record-setting three-year, $126 million contract extension with Philadelphia, the Phillies are banking on him staying elite for a few more years.