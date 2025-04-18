Philadelphia Phillies' All-Star First Baseman Sports Iconic Shin Guard
Bryce Harper added style to his game during the Philadelphia Phillies' Thursday night matchup against the San Francisco Giants.
Harper and the Phillies took the victory while wearing their powder blue uniforms, a unique style that contrasts their usual all-red apparel.
Harper added his own spice to the uniform, showing up in a hilarious gingerbread man shin guard.
The superstar often sports custom gear, normally an ode to Philadelphia's past sports figures and mainly to support the Phanatic.
However, this time he had something on that was a little different.
The Phillies scored six runs against the Giants with Harper crossing the plate twice despite not recording a single hit in his four plate appearances after he was walked twice.
This was the tied for the best offensive performance Philadelphia has had since the finale of the Los Angeles Dodgers series when they scored eight runs in that one, reaching the six-run mark for the second time in this set against San Francisco.
Moving forward, they could use all of the good luck that the gingerbread man shin guard can provide as they kick off a new series against the Miami Marlins.
The Phillies are looking to make a move up the standings in the NL East, but this matchup could be a bit tricky considering the Marlins just three games back of Philadelphia..
Early success for the Phillies will place the team in better standings as the season progresses, aiding in the bigger picture goal of a deep playoff run.
Harper, especially, must continue to be on the top of his game to keep things rolling.
There is sure to be more style from Harper and his teammates on the way, especially as the City of Philadelphia is gearing up to celebrate the birthday of Phillie Phanatic.
Fans have already seen Harper's love and dedication to his city and its most beloved mascot, so Phanatic's Sunday celebration will surely mean something special to Harper.
Philadelphia should be buzzing with excitement; not just for the fashion that is to come, but for what the offensive output could look like if things continue to roll at the plate.