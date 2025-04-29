Philadelphia Phillies All-Star Infielder Amongst Most Disappointing Players
The Philadelphia Phillies got off to a scorching hot start in the 2025 MLB regular season, going 6-1 out of the gate.
That was an unsustainable pace and they have come back down to Earth since, going 9-12 for a 15-13 overall record. Unfortunately for them, they are in the National League East, home to the New York Mets, the first team in baseball to reach 20 wins.
It is still very early, as April isn’t even over yet, but the Phillies are in a bit of an early hole already trailing in the division by 4.5 games.
One of the reasons they are in this precarious position is the somewhat underwhelming performance of their lineup.
Philadelphia hasn’t been bad at the plate by any means as a whole, but there are a few individuals who are struggling to meet expectations.
Catcher J.T. Realmuto and shortstop Trea Turner are playing under the level accustomed to performing at, but the most concerning start belongs to third baseman Alec Bohm.
An All-Star in 2024 buoyed by an incredible first half, his production fell off a cliff in the second half last year. He had an impressive .295/.348/.480 slash line with 11 home runs, 33 doubles and 70 RBI.
In the second half he produced a .251/.299/.382 slash line with only four home runs and 11 doubles.
Concerningly for the Phillies, those second half struggles have carried over into 2025, where he has been one of the most disappointing players in the MLB, in the opinion of David Schoenfield of ESPN.
It is hard to argue against that with Bohm producing a measly .220/.252/.275 slash line with an OPS+ of 47 and -1.0 WAR.
“Ouch. With Bohm still searching for his first home run and generally not getting on base, he has been moved down to the bottom of the lineup. If he doesn't figure things out, you wonder whether president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski will consider an upgrade at the trade deadline -- say, Nolan Arenado,” Schoenfield wrote.
The lack of power is certainly alarming. His incredible first half in 2024 looks more and more like an anomaly, not the kind of breakout the team was hoping for that would turn Bohm into a legitimate building block for the franchise.
While the bat is certainly what everyone is concerned with, he hasn’t been providing anything defensively either. He has a -0.3 dWAR per Baseball Reference and all of his Total Zone and DRS numbers, also on Baseball Reference, are negative.
Expect Philadelphia to be active on the market, seeking out lineup upgrades with clear positions of need emerging.