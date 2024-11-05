Philadelphia Phillies Among 'Top Teams' to Watch in MLB Offseason
The MLB offseason is underway and teams are about ready to put in work to improve their rosters. Quite a few big names will be available and will switch teams this offseason. As of right now, the Philadelphia Phillies appear to be a very interesting team to keep an eye on.
After a strong regular season, the Phillies were quickly dispatched of during the NLDS against the National League East rival New York Mets.
Following that disappointing playoff loss, Philadelphia could look to get aggressive this offseason. They will look to add talent and upgrade a couple of positions as they look to take the next step in 2025.
Bob Nightengale of USA Today has named the Phillies as one of the top teams to watch in baseball this offseason.
"The Phillies can’t believe they don’t have a ring in the Bryce Harper era, and after knocking on the door the past few years, they are willing to make a huge move to change their fate. Dave Dombrowski, president of baseball operations, has not internally discussed pursuing Soto with his staff but is painfully aware they need to shake up their lineup. Simply, scouts say, they’re just too easy to pitch to come crunchtime with their big swingers and contact-challenged hitters. If someone needs a slugger like Nick Castellanos, or outfield help in Brandon Marsh, or third baseman Alec Bohm, the Phillies are listening."
When Philadelphia made the move for Bryce Harper, they certainly expected to find more success. With the way the 2024 regular season went, they thought that it could be the year.
Ahead of the MLB trade deadline, the Phillies were looking to acquire an impact outfielder. They were hoping to find more offensive firepower.
Looking at the pitching situation, Philadelphia is in a great place. They could always look to add more in the rotation or the bullpen, but an outfielder seems to be a main priority.
In recent history, the Phillies have never shied away from making a big move. Don't expect to see that change this offseason.
Nightengale is absolutely right. Philadelphia is going to be one of the main teams to watch this offseason. They have the market, the need, and the willingness to spend to be a major player.
Expect to hear a ton of rumors about the Phillies in the coming days. Fans should get ready for what could be a very busy offseason ahead.