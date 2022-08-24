Harper Homers Twice in Rehab Debut

Bryce Harper had a career first on Tuesday night. And no, it wasn't a Major League record or anything that will propel him to the Hall of Fame. But the 29-year-old and two-time MVP homered twice in a minor league game for the first time in his career.

Harper will look to return to the Philadelphia Phillies' lineup as early as Saturday. Could it be earlier than that? Even Harper himself isn't sure.

"We're gonna take it one day at a time, understanding that tonight was great, right?" Harper said. "But at the same time I need the at-bats, I need to be able to see pitches, see different guys, different angles."

So, don't get your hopes up just yet that Harper will return by the end of the Phillies' four-game series against the Cincinnati Reds. Further than that, Harper wasn't certain about much, as he still hasn't discussed getting surgery this off-season.

"We haven't even talked about surgery, so we'll get there when we need to."

Nevertheless, he was certain about one thing. Asked if he would play right field again in September, Harper's answer was curt, "No."

Despite confirming the loss of his glove from right field, his bat is going to make a major impact in the Phillies lineup.

Alec Bohm has spent much of August batting from the third-spot in Harper's absence. Bohm has put together quality at-bats, slashing .290/.314/.450 from the three-hole.

Yet, Bohm's bat will have a much greater impact lower in the order. Harper's OPS, which barely dipped below 1.000 just before his injury, is 170 points higher than any other Phillies' starter.

More than anything, Harper sounded like a man ready to return to where he belongs. As he has parroted throughout his time in the Phillies' organization, Harper exalted praise for the city of Philadelphia.

Having played against Phillies' minor league clubs before taking his first plate appearance at Citizens Bank Park, he had a unique insight to the psyche of Phillies fans.

"I don't think anything really prepares you for Philadelphia," he said. "Being an opposing player there, those fans care a lot about their team and their city. Being able to run through the minor leagues, nobody really liked me. So, it is what it was and I got to Philly and [I'm] very, very fortunate to play for such a great team and organization and great fan base in Philadelphia."

If Harper plays like he did to start the season, there's a chance he'll experience something no Philadelphian, or Phillie, has in over a decade: playoff baseball at Citizens Bank Park.

