Philadelphia Phillies Closer Predicted to Leave Team in Free Agency
The Philadelphia Phillies trade deadline saw them add players who could help them win this season. Because of that, some of their additions only have a few months remaining on their contracts and will hit free agency in the offseason.
Of those players is right-handed closer Carlos Estevez. When the Phillies landed Estevez, it looked to be one of the best moves around Major League Baseball. For a contending team, adding a pitcher of his caliber is always a smart decision.
In August, he's done his job. He's had appearances where he could've been better, but he's allowed just three earned runs in 9 2/3 innings pitched. He owns a 2.79 ERA in the month.
Estevez, however, has been much better in other parts of the season. He didn't allow an earned run in 9 innings of work in July. He also didn't allow an earned run in June.
Relief pitchers often do well on the open market, so the expectation is for him to be paid handsomely among his peers. Philadelphia has also constantly proven that they're willing to pay players who can help them win.
If he continues to throw the ball how he has for much of the year into October and in the postseason, it feels safe to say they'll look to re-sign him. However, Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report predicted he'll be on a new team in 2025.
"Carlos Estévez is the de-facto closer for the Phillies, but he just hasn't had a ton of save opportunities since being acquired from the Los Angeles Angels prior to the trade deadline. Nonetheless, the 2023 All-Star is having a career year and should do well in free agency this offseason... Such is life for relievers. Estévez should have no problem finding work this winter. He's proved capable of closing, but he could also go to a team that prefers a more matchup-based approach or just wants him to be their top setup man."
Estevez seems like the type of player that Dombrowski would want to keep around. Unless his price becomes outrageous, it'd make sense for both parties to continue this relationship.
A big October out of the 31-year-old would do the Phillies a lot of good. On the other side, if he pitches well in the postseason, that could also raise his price a ton.
Nonetheless, Philadelphia will hope for him to be elite as they search for a World Series.